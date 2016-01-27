Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Names Sally Fouhse as Interim Executive Director
By Christa Clark Jones for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | January 27, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) Board President Terease Chin and its board of trustees are pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Fouhse as interim executive director.
She will serve as executive director until a new director is selected.
In addition to this position, Fouhse currently serves as associate director for business affairs for SBTHP.
She can be reached at 805.966.1279 or [email protected].
— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.
