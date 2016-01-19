Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Presents Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is pleased to present Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Presidio by candlelight. Experience living history vignettes and see the Presidio as you might have over two centuries ago.

Watch costumed soldados and their families relax after a long day’s work, enjoy music and dances of early California, take a tour of the kitchen or sit around the fire and listen to ghost stories at this free event.

For over 50 years, the SBTHP has worked to protect, preserve, restore, reconstruct and interpret historic sites in Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase and other concerned community leaders, SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under a unique agreement with California State Parks.

In 2011, SBTHP was awarded the Trustees’ Emeritus Award for Excellence in the Stewardship of Historic Sites by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

With the help of continuing education programs and exhibits, SBTHP strives to encourage community involvement and foster an appreciation for Santa Barbara County’s distinctive history. Learn more at www.sbthp.org.

— Christa Clark Jones represents the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.