Santa Barbara Turns the Tables on Righetti, 10-7

Water Polo

Julian Bacon was a force inside for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team, scoring four goals and drawing two ejections to power the Dons to a 10-7 non-league win over Righetti on Thursday.

The victory avenged a 14-7 defeat to the Warriors in the Santa Barbara Invitational last week.

Chase Raisin provided a big for the Dons at the defensive end.

"Chase defended the top scorer for Righetti brilliantly," said coach Mark Walsh.

Raisin also produced two goals and earned three ejections.

Santa Barbara got two goals from Dylan Fogg and got a good game from Jordan Hayes.

"He played great center defense and scored in the fourth quarter to give us a two-goal lead," said Walsh.

Goalie Hunter Brownell made saves for the Dons.