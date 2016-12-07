Santa Barbara Turns Things Around, Beats Cabrillo, 60-38

Girls Basketball

Six days ago, Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team could barely get a look at the basket let alone make shots when it lost to Cabrillo, 44-25, at Lompoc’s Brian Ayer Classic.

The Dons on Wednesday showed how far they’ve come since that ugly defeat. In a rematch with the Conquistadores, they scored 27 points in the first half en route to a 60-38 victory in the opening game of the Gold Coast Classic at San Marcos’ Thunderhut.

Cassandra Gordon and Kristen Sullivan lit it up for Santa Barbara, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Gordon got it going in the third quarter with three straight baskets, including a three-pointer, to give the Dons a 39-29 lead.

Sullivan found her shooting rhythm in the fourth quarter as she buried three shots from behind the arc and hit a long two-pointer. Her third trey extended the lead to 21 points, 53-32 with 3:44 to play in the game. Gordon also hit a couple of three-pointers during 21-2 run.

Besides shooting the ball better (24 of 52 from the floor), the Dons took care of the basketball. They committed just 12 turnovers in the game. In their first meeting with Cabrillo, they had 18 in the first half.

“Two practices we were able to get a lot done,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher, whose team evened its record at 2-2. “It was a big swing. You know when you fail miserably sometimes the student shows up. So, (the big loss) kind of helped. If we’d lost by two or three points, maybe they wouldn’t have listened, but they really paid attention.”

Butcher learned some things, too.

After playing Gordon, Sullivan and Kimberly Gebhardt at new positions in the first week of the season, he moved them back to their original spots — Gordon at point guard, Sullivan at shooting guard and Gebhardt at center — and Santa Barbara’s half-court offense ran smoother.

“I put them back where they were comfortable and it paid off,” said Butcher. “You got to roll the dice a few times. At least we had the wherewithal to figure things out.”

The Dons pushed the ball up court as much as they could and got layups. Sophia Torres scored on a fast break to open up a 32-25 lead in the third quarter. Gordon followed with a drive to the basket, a three-pointer after an offensive rebound by Anais Jimenez and a pull-up jumper, extending the lead to 10 points, 39-29.

Sullivan started a three-point flurry in the fourth quarter, as she hit two in a row and Gordon followed with another. Gebhardt stole the ball and drove in for a layup to end the string. But Sullivan came right back and hit her third trey of the quarter to give Santa Barbara a 53-32 lead.

Torres scored 10 points, Gebhardt added nine points and four assists, and Gordon handed out seven assists.

Erin Jenkins scored 16 points to lead Cabrillo.

“It was a lot of fun for them,” Butcher said of playing better and winning. “A lot of new kids and young kids, and for them to have some success is a great thing.”