Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Turns Things Around, Beats Cabrillo, 60-38

Cassandra Gordon has 20 points, 7 assists, Kristen Sullivan hits 4 three-pointers, scores 16

Anais Jimenez of Santa Barbara makes a clean block on shot attempt by Cabrillo’s Denisse Martinez. Click to view larger
Anais Jimenez of Santa Barbara makes a clean block on shot attempt by Cabrillo’s Denisse Martinez. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2016 | 8:24 p.m.

Six days ago, Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team could barely get a look at the basket let alone make shots when it lost to Cabrillo, 44-25, at Lompoc’s Brian Ayer Classic.

The Dons on Wednesday showed how far they’ve come since that ugly defeat. In a rematch with the Conquistadores, they scored 27 points in the first half en route to a 60-38 victory in the opening game of the Gold Coast Classic at San Marcos’ Thunderhut.

Cassandra Gordon and Kristen Sullivan lit it up for Santa Barbara, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Gordon got it going in the third quarter with three straight baskets, including a three-pointer, to give the Dons a 39-29 lead.

Sullivan found her shooting rhythm in the fourth quarter as she buried three shots from behind the arc and hit a long two-pointer. Her third trey extended the lead to 21 points, 53-32 with 3:44 to play in the game. Gordon also hit a couple of three-pointers during 21-2 run.

Cassandra Gordon shoots a jumper over Cabrillo;s Erin Jenkins. Gordon scored 20 points to lead the Dons. Click to view larger
Cassandra Gordon shoots a jumper over Cabrillo;s Erin Jenkins. Gordon scored 20 points to lead the Dons. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Besides shooting the ball better (24 of 52 from the floor), the Dons took care of the basketball. They committed just 12 turnovers in the game. In their first meeting with Cabrillo, they had 18 in the first half.

“Two practices we were able to get a lot done,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher, whose team evened its record at 2-2. “It was a big swing.  You know when you fail miserably sometimes the student shows up. So, (the big loss) kind of helped. If we’d lost by two or three points, maybe they wouldn’t have listened, but they really paid attention.”

Butcher learned some things, too.

After playing Gordon, Sullivan and Kimberly Gebhardt at new positions in the first week of the season, he moved them back to their original spots — Gordon at point guard, Sullivan at shooting guard and Gebhardt at center — and Santa Barbara’s half-court offense ran smoother.

“I put them back where they were comfortable and it paid off,” said Butcher. “You got to roll the dice a few times. At least we had the wherewithal to figure things out.”

Kristen Sullivan drives to the hoop for two of her 16 points. Click to view larger
Kristen Sullivan drives to the hoop for two of her 16 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Dons pushed the ball up court as much as they could and got layups. Sophia Torres scored on a fast break to open up a 32-25 lead in the third quarter. Gordon followed with a drive to the basket, a three-pointer after an offensive rebound by Anais Jimenez and a pull-up jumper, extending the lead to 10 points, 39-29.

Sullivan started a three-point flurry in the fourth quarter, as she hit two in a row and Gordon followed with another. Gebhardt stole the ball and drove in for a layup to end the string. But Sullivan came right back and hit her third trey of the quarter to give Santa Barbara a 53-32 lead.

Torres scored 10 points, Gebhardt added nine points and four assists, and Gordon handed out seven assists.

Erin Jenkins scored 16 points to lead Cabrillo.

“It was a lot of fun for them,” Butcher said of playing better and winning. “A lot of new kids and young kids, and for them to have some success is a great thing.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 