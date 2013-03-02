Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries After Foothill Road Crash Near Tennis Club of Santa Barbara

Second biker suffered moderate injuries in accident that shut down road for several hours

Two motorcyclists were injured, one fatally, in a collision Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Foothill Road, said fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found two motorcyclists down, just east of the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara, Mailes said.

“Initial investigation appears that the motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Foothill Road at a high rate of speed,” Mailes said. “One motorcyclist collided head-on with a Lexus traveling westbound and then went over the side of the road.”

That rider suffered critical injuries, and died later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said. His name was not released.

A second motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries while attempting to lay down his bike in the road after the first collision, he said.

Mailes said a third motorcyclist who was not involved in the crash apparently left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The second injured rider also was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Mailes said.

No injuries were reported in the Lexus.

The accident remains under investigation by Santa Barbara police, who remained on scene until early Sunday.

Foothill Road in the area was shut down for several hours following the wreck.

