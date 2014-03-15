Santa Barbara U10 Boys Squad Wins State AYSO Soccer Championship
By Nancy Arreola for the MC Thunderhawks | March 15, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.
The Santa Barbara U10 Boys AYSO team, the MC Thunderhawks, won the state championship Saturday in Bakersfield.
The Thunderhawks have been undefeated since the AYSO season started.
Among the players are Kobe Arreola, Colin Earls, Barrett Goodman, Cason Goodman, Luke Goodman, Shawn Hardin, Aiden Trager, Elan Trager, Isaiah Valenzuela and Jacob Yinger.
Their coach is Bruce Fisher, who has 36 years of coaching experience.
— Nancy Arreola is a Santa Barbara U10 Boys AYSO team parent.
