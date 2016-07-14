Santa Barbara U10 Girls Reach Finals at AYSO National Games

A Santa Barbara AYSO Girls Under-10 All-Star team finished second in its division at the youth soccer organization's National Games in steamy hot Palm Beach, Fla.
Playing in heat that exceeded 100 degrees each day, the Santa Barbara team played five pool-play games and posted a 4-1 record. The local team defeated Okeeheelee Park, Fla. (2-1), El Paso, Texas (1-0, called due to weather), Chicago (1-0) and Culver City, Cal. (2-1). Its lone loss game against Boynton Beach, Fla., (4-1), leaving it in second place.
Santa Barbara advanced to the quarterfinals and defeated South Gate, Cal., 3-1, on a Saturday afternoon. In Sunday morning's semifinals, it blanked Knoxville, Tenn., 3-0 to get a rematch with Boynton Beach in the final later in the day.
Santa Barbara played tough and challenged Boynton Beach but fell 3-1.
The Santa Barbara team members are Olivia Carlyle, Kaylin Cooney, Carolina Esparza, Emma Foster, Athena Garcia, Ava Gay, Julia Gularte, Samantha Hanrahan, Madey Jones and Katie Peterson. Raul Baez and Rick Jones coached the squad.