Santa Barbara Schools Clean Up Campuses After Thomas Fire

Major ash clean-up efforts are underway before students return next week to Santa Barbara Unified schools

Southern Santa Barbara County schools closed for winter break early as the Thomas Fire rained ash down and caused unhealthy air quality in the region, and campuses are engaged in clean-up mode before students return for class.

Crews were hired for extensive cleaning of all Santa Barbara Unified School District parking lots, fire roads and playgrounds, officials said.

District spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said A1 Commercial Sweeping workers are using high-efficiency vacuum filtration systems to suck out the ash, in addition to the district replacing all 1,500 heating, ventilation and air conditioning system filters.

“While there is little or no risk of air pollution, all school campuses will be ventilated for at least 24 hours,” she said.

“All district maintenance and custodial teams are following safe ash clean up guidelines provided by government agencies.”

Santa Barbara Unified schools all closed for seven days because of the smoke and ash in the air, and their students return on Tuesday.

Other South Coast schools, including Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School and Carpinteria Unified School District, also have students returning in early January.

For Santa Barbara Unified, the clean-up efforts during the winter break, when the campuses are virtually empty, covered an estimated 300 acres of SBUSD facilities and 1.8 million square feet of interior building space, Bianchi Klemann said.

The district hopes to be reimbursed for the costs, and has reported its clean-up expenses to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

School officials say no district facilities were destroyed or damaged by the blaze.

All Santa Barbara Unified classes will resume Tuesday after the district chose to temporarily close schools for seven days, including the entire week leading into winter break, school officials said Friday.

The district submitted an emergency waiver request to the California Department of Education so the students will not have to make up the missed days.

There were widespread school closures the week of Dec. 11-15, in the Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys in addition to the South Coast, though North County closures were for fewer days.

Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Cary Matsuoka initiated the district-wide wildfire clean-up response plan based on guidelines from local, state and federal agencies.

“This holiday season has been anything but typical in the wake of the fire,” Matsuoka said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of our Santa Barbara Unified school community for their support of those affected by the Thomas Fire as well as their positive spirit in spite of canceled holiday performances and athletic events. I am particularly appreciative of our maintenance, custodial, and groundskeepers who have remained vigilant in preparing our campuses for the return of students.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.