Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, November 28 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

High School Students Show Off Passions for Special Programs at Santa Barbara Showcase Event

Santa Barbara Unified students and teachers talk to prospective students about academies, career technical programs, visual and performing arts classes

students with baked goods Click to view larger
Lillian Huynh, center, and other members of the San Marcos High School culinary arts program bring their passion, and baked goods, to the Santa Barbara Unified School District showcase Wednesday night.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 28, 2018 | 9:08 p.m.

The culinary arts program at San Marcos High School gave Lillian Huynh the opportunity to begin exploring her passions before she enters the workforce.

Huynh, 17, who is taking the program in addition to her core classes, said she especially enjoys baking pumpkin cheesecake.

“We are always making something new, and it’s never the same foods,” said the high school senior, adding that the culinary arts program taught her the skills to safely prepare food, use kitchen equipment, and bake and cook. “Most of the time we get to try a lot of the foods we make. We usually critique our food and say things that we can work on.”

Huynh, along with about 180 high school student volunteers, were staffing exhibit booths during Santa Barbara Unified’s sixth annual showcase at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Wednesday evening. 

High school students shared their experiences with hundreds of junior high school students browsing the academies, career technical education, visual and performing arts, and other special programs offered at San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara high schools. More than 70 teachers also staffed the booths. 

The gathering allows prospective high school students enough time to apply for school transfers, and their desired program, before the district's transfer deadline.  

The intradistrict transfer deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 18 for the 2019-20 academic year and applications through Santa Barbara Unified School District Student Services start Dec. 8.

Counselors were on hand to help students and their families decide where to attend high school, and provided information about the showcased programs. 

More than 35 booths filled the exhibit building and student work was displayed from multimedia arts and design programs, engineering, entrepreneurship, computer science, and more.

New this year was the participation of all visual and performing arts programs at high schools, including the dance program at Santa Barbara High School.

The dance class there gives students the chance to develop their talents while improving technique, self-discipline, creativity and confidence.

people at table Click to view larger
Beth Goldman, dance instructor at Santa Barbara High School, left, and student Karla Leon,16, talk to prospective students Wednesday at the showcase event.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“I was always aware that I wanted to do the dance program, but once I started, it exceeded my expectations,” said Karla Leon, 16, a junior at Santa Barbara High School. “It’s also nice having a good support system.”

Dylan Aguilera, SBHS's new director of instrumental music, said during the showcase that he is looking forward to share his love of music in the classroom. 

“Overall, my favorite thing is the energy of being surrounded by the students,” he said. “The students are awesome. They work hard, are fun to be around, full of life, and they bring life to their music and are open to new ideas, which is awesome.”

About 15,000 families with children studying at Santa Barbara Unified schools were invited to the two-hour event, said district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

Sixth-grade families at other local elementary districts were also invited, including Hope, Goleta Union, Cold Springs and Montecito Union, she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 