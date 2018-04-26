Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:49 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Unified Hires 3 More Deans of Student Engagement for Secondary Schools

Santa Barbara Junior High School Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Unified Board of Education approved hiring dean of student engagement positions for three schools, including Santa Barbara Junior High School, pictured here.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 26, 2018 | 3:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified junior high and high schools are each bringing on a dean of student engagement, a new position that replaces the assistant principal post at each site.

Three new hires were approved by the Board of Education without discussion Tuesday night.  

James Bedard will serve at Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School, Samantha Mellerup-Harms at Santa Barbara Junior High School and Ryan Sportel at Goleta Valley Junior High School.

“Most of the work is one-on-one with students, but their families are an important piece and meeting with the families of the students,” said Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services. “The dean receives referrals from teachers, school counselors, and parents. They also look at data points and the students with multiple truancies.”

The dean of student engagement position is jointly funded by the district and school site, and provides assistance to students and staff while promoting teamwork and leading student engagement under the principal's direction, according to the district. 

The role provides leadership in academic, behavioral, and social-emotional prevention and intervention, among other duties, district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said. 

A primary role is the training and implementation of restorative approaches, as well as overseeing student attendance. 

La Cumbre Junior High School has yet to receive a new dean due to its small student population, and La Colina Junior High School is slated to receive a dean of student engagement when there’s a vacancy in the assistant principal position, Wageneck said.

The position was first established last year, in the three traditional high schools, to provide monitoring and intervention for specific students and the implementation of restorative approaches to combat suspension rates.

“Their roles are focusing on students struggling with drug and alcohol issues, mental health and wellness, and also attendance,” Wageneck said. “We wanted them to focus on engaging students who were struggling and re-engage them in school."

Santa Barbara Unified high schools saw a 40-percent drop in student suspensions this year compared to last year, a decrease attributed to the dean of student engagement position, Bianchi Klemann said. 

The deans in three traditional high schools have collectively made almost 3,000 interventions in about 145 school days this year, Wageneck told the Board of Education.

“The data has been good with the high schools, and I think the same model with the junior highs will play out similarly,” Wageneck said.

The position receives a salary of about $94,534 for a 198-day contract, according to the district, with a stipend for employees holding a master’s degree and a doctoral degree.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 