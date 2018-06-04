Santa Barbara Unified May Eliminate Kindergarten at Santa Barbara Community Academy

Interim principal Anna Scharfeld, a veteran educator, is named to the post permanently

With enrollment on the decline, the Santa Barbara Unified School District may eliminate the kindergarten program at the Santa Barbara Community Academy starting in the next academic year.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said as kindergarten numbers continue to drop overall, the district board of trustees could eliminate it altogether for the 2018-19 school year.

No decisions were made Tuesday evening at the board of trustees regular meeting, and the item will return to the board at a future date.

“This is not looking good for the future of SBCA,” Matsuoka said. “Right now, our parents aren’t choosing SBCA.”

About 14 kindergarteners study at SBCA, according to Matsuoka.

Class size is projected to drop to 12 students next school year.

“We need to have two classes of kindergarteners to sustain the school — somewhere in the 45 to 50 (student) range,” Matsuoka said. “The data is telling us that this is not a program and spot that our families are choosing.”

Total enrollment at the school is 267 students.

Potential changes are fueling concerns about whether the district is able to offer space at other schools if SBCA’s kindergarten is cut.

“Parents picked SBCA by the transfer deadline fully expecting there would be space for their kid at this school,” trustee Kate Parker said.

Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services, reassured families Tuesday that staff will be available to work with them.

“We won’t penalize them for the transfers,” Wageneck said. “Some of the schools are impacted and full, but we will get them their choice.”

Raul Ramirez, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said SBCA is a school of choice, meaning that it's open to anyone who lives within the boundaries of the district.

“It has the flexibility to recruit and draw parents and families because of the program or appeal, but that has to be a grassroot effort from staff and the community,” Ramirez said.

The district has intentions to keep SBCA open through June 2022. The timeline is contingent on the school’s enrollment trend.

One of the areas explored Tuesday was redesigning SBCA.

“For us to invest energy in incubating a new school, I would need to see some commitment and passion from the staff,” Matsuoka said.

The board room was empty.

SBCA is a year-round, kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school on the campus of La Cumbre Junior High School at 850 Portesuello Ave. in Santa Barbara.

It opened in 1999.

Matsuoka announced the appointment of a new principal at SBCA.

Anna Scharfeld, interim assistant principal at Santa Barbara Community Academy since December 2017, will become principal effective in April.

Scharfeld's experience in education spans 17 years. She has 14 years of teaching experience in grade levels from kindergarten to sixth, and taught in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as the Goleta Union, San Francisco Unified, and Santa Barbara Unified school districts.

The former assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School also served as a consultant for neighboring school districts.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northwestern University. Scharfeld has been the interim principal following the departure of Alicia Saballa-Santana, who retired in 2017 following a 32-year career in education.

“She’s a go-getter,” Matsuoka said. “We are grateful that she has chosen to stay.”

