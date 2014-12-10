Santa Barbara School District May Start Accepting Outside Transfer Students

After five years of closed doors, the Santa Barbara Unified School District will consider letting in transfer students who live outside district boundaries.

There is intense competition for elementary school spots even within the district, and it’s unlikely there would be any K-6 seats available for outside students in the first few years, school board members noted.

There is plenty of room at Open Alternative School, which is uniquely situated outside the elementary district boundaries on the La Colina Junior High School campus. Families who live near the school can’t send their children there without transferring districts, which makes it hard to recruit new students, according to parents and school staff.

SBUSD already granted a temporary transfer exception for OAS, and the proposed policy changes would allow at least 25 more student transfers going forward.

New Principal Colleen Million said her goal is to grow the school and OAS wants to make sure students who transfer in are allowed to stay until they complete their K-8 education.

The board has been wary about allowing interdistrict transfers for financial and philosophical reasons.

SBUSD gets funding on a per-student basis as part of the new Local Control Funding Formula now, but has been funded before by a basic aid model, with all funding coming from local property taxes. Transfer students, coming from families who live outside the boundaries, wouldn't contribute funding with that model.

About eight years ago, the district had hundreds of students transfer in and when the district lost funding, those students were all sent back to their home districts, board member Kate Parker said at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“When for financial reasons we kicked out almost 600 students, it obviously had a huge impact on OAS and was devastating across all our schools,” she said. “I don’t ever want us to be in a position where we are hurting so many families again.”

To be cautious, the board wants to open it up to a maximum of 100 students, with no more than 50 elementary school spots on a space-available basis — and there may not even be a seat available for the 2015-16 year anywhere besides OAS.

This is “like putting a toe in, testing it out,” Parker said.

The children of district employees and siblings of current students have priority status in lotteries, which happen anytime there are more applications than seats available. The proposed policy change would add children of full-time Santa Barbara City College employees to the priority order, as well as children of county and city public agencies.

SBCC faculty suggested the change and board members mostly supported adding them to the priority order, but not at the same level of district employees who are at the top of the list.

Margaret Prothero, an English skills professor at SBCC, thanked the board for adding City College employees to the transfer list.

“We consider our work at SBCC an extension of the work here, and it would make a very significant impact for faculty who commute,” she said.

The district turns down 12 to 15 interdistrict transfer requests a year right now, said Mitch Torina, head of student services.

Most of the applications come from students who lived in-district and then moved out, so policy prohibits them from attending the same school as before, he said.

Even transfers within Santa Barbara Unified are tough, with siblings being split up and some kids bumped back to their home school if another family moves into the neighborhood.

Transfers within the district have an application period open from Jan. 15 to Feb. 17 of 2015 for the 2015-16 school year. No outside transfers, except in special cases, have been allowed since 2009.

School board members will make a final decision about the transfer policy at a future meeting.

