Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara District Renews Drug-Dog Contract for High School Searches

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | July 8, 2015 | 4:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District renewed its contract for drug-detection dogs on its high school campuses this week, but the Board of Education isn’t unified in its support of the program.

Board member Monique Limón has opposed the contract with Interquest Drug Detection Canines since it was first approved for the 2012-13 school year, and board member Pedro Paz has voted against it every time the contract comes up for renewal.

The $13,500 contract for the 2015-16 school year was approved by the board 3-2, with Gayle Eidelson, Ed Heron and Kate Parker in favor.

High school principals in the district support the dogs on campus, Parker noted.

Eidelson said the dogs take some pressure off of teachers policing drugs, and help support the message that drugs and alcohol don’t belong on campus.

It’s a “sense of security for kids who want the campus to remain drug-free,” she said.

Nonaggressive drug-detection dogs make two half-day visits each month to Dos Pueblos, La Cuesta Continuation, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools, searching common area lockers, student parking lots, vacant classrooms and other school grounds.

The dogs can detect illegal drugs, prescription drugs, alcoholic beverages and gunpowder, and they sit down if they alert to a substance, according to the district.

One critique of the program’s potential effectiveness is the fact that students are allowed to remove all of their belongings, including backpacks, from classrooms before the rooms are searched, due to the district’s legal concerns.

In the 2013-14 year, there wasn’t a single “hit” from drug dogs — every one of the 147 drug-related cases was reported or detected by someone other than the drug-detection contractor, according to the district.

District officials say the dogs are a deterrent for students to keep drugs and alcohol off campus, but opponents — including Limón and Paz — say the program does nothing for the issues of drug abuse and prevention.

“This is not the most appropriate use of money when you don’t have clear evidence that this is an effective strategy,” Paz said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 