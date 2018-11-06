Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Kate Ford, Rose Muñoz Lead Pack of Santa Barbara School Board Candidates in Early Election Results

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 6, 2018 | 8:14 p.m.

Kate Ford and Rose Muñoz were leading the eight-way race for two Santa Barbara Unified school board seats in early results Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office

With 41,975 vote-by-mail ballots counted, Ford led the pack with 24.3 percent of the vote, and Muñoz had 17 percent of the vote. 

Next up were Mark Alvarado, with 13.3 percent of the vote, and Ismael Paredes Ulloa, with 13.1 percent of the vote. 

Jill Rivera had 10.8 percent of the vote; Bonnie Raisin had 10 percent of the vote; Ricardo Cota had 6.6 percent of the vote; and Jim Gribble was last with 4.4 percent of the vote, according to numbers released just after 8 p.m. 

There was no contest during the last election, with three people running for three seats, but this year, a big field of people sought the chance to lead a district that is wrestling with school safety, student equity, and closing the academic achievement gap between white students, and Latino and Hispanic students.

The fate of school superintendent Cary Matsuoka could also be in the hands of the new board, after a very public controversy over how he and the district handled a series of threats at San Marcos High School and the demotion of then-prinicipal Ed Behrens. 

The election featured a team of slates, with candidates mostly running in pairs.

Even though it is a non-partisan race, the Democratic Party backed incumbent Ismael Paredes Ulloa and Rose Muñoz, and the Santa Barbara County Republican Party backed Jill Rivera and Bonnie Raisin.

Mark Alvarado and Kate Ford ran as a two-person slate and have the backing of many San Marcos High School parents who are unhappy with Matsuoka.

Jim Gribble and Ricardo Cota are running separately, but are both political outsiders trying to buck the system. Neither has a campaign website or created a committee to raise money. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 