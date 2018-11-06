Kate Ford, Rose Muñoz Lead Pack of Santa Barbara School Board Candidates in Early Election Results

Kate Ford and Rose Muñoz were leading the eight-way race for two Santa Barbara Unified school board seats in early results Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

With 41,975 vote-by-mail ballots counted, Ford led the pack with 24.3 percent of the vote, and Muñoz had 17 percent of the vote.

Next up were Mark Alvarado, with 13.3 percent of the vote, and Ismael Paredes Ulloa, with 13.1 percent of the vote.

Jill Rivera had 10.8 percent of the vote; Bonnie Raisin had 10 percent of the vote; Ricardo Cota had 6.6 percent of the vote; and Jim Gribble was last with 4.4 percent of the vote, according to numbers released just after 8 p.m.

There was no contest during the last election, with three people running for three seats, but this year, a big field of people sought the chance to lead a district that is wrestling with school safety, student equity, and closing the academic achievement gap between white students, and Latino and Hispanic students.

The fate of school superintendent Cary Matsuoka could also be in the hands of the new board, after a very public controversy over how he and the district handled a series of threats at San Marcos High School and the demotion of then-prinicipal Ed Behrens.

The election featured a team of slates, with candidates mostly running in pairs.

Even though it is a non-partisan race, the Democratic Party backed incumbent Ismael Paredes Ulloa and Rose Muñoz, and the Santa Barbara County Republican Party backed Jill Rivera and Bonnie Raisin.

Mark Alvarado and Kate Ford ran as a two-person slate and have the backing of many San Marcos High School parents who are unhappy with Matsuoka.

Jim Gribble and Ricardo Cota are running separately, but are both political outsiders trying to buck the system. Neither has a campaign website or created a committee to raise money.

