Santa Barbara Unified School Board Interviewing Superintendent Candidates

Santa Barbara Unified school board members are meeting in closed session to interview superintendent semifinalists this week and are expected to announce a replacement for retiring Superintendent Dave Cash on June 14, according to the district.

Board members have closed-door meetings scheduled Wednesday and Thursday morning at the offices of Griffith and Thornburgh, the law firm of district counsel Craig Price, at 8 E. Figueroa St.

The district is using executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to find a new superintendent and the application period closed last month.

Cash, who was hired in 2011 using the same search firm, will retire July 10.

In survey responses, stakeholders said they want the next leader to be an effective communicator, passionate about equity for all students and someone who will foster a climate of mutual trust and respect among staff and the community.

The board is once again using a confidential hiring process, with the names of the candidates kept private until a finalist is chosen.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.