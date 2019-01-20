Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 20 , 2019, 7:12 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Sweeping Climate Change Resolution

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 20, 2019 | 6:00 p.m.

Santa Babara Unified School District trustees have approved a sweeping resolution recognizing the threat of climate change and its connection to social justice and equity.

The resolution, backed last week on a 5-0 vote, states that climate change disproportionately affects young people, people of color and those living in poverty.

“Children represent a particularly vulnerable group because greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere will continue to accumulate over the coming decades,” according to the resolution.

The resolution commits the Santa Barbara Unified School District to focusing on environmental and sustainability education; climate science for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; facility projects that incorporate solar panels, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations; climate-friendly food service that increases plant-based menu offerings; and food waste reduction programs.

The district also will establish a sustainability subcommittee.

“This resolution affirms the school district’s commitment to do our part to address the climate crisis,” school board member Laura Capps told Noozhawk. “... Climate change is here, it is local, and it impacts our schools, our students and the future they are inheriting.”

New board member Kate Ford applauded the swift action.

“Now we must go forth and build a robust, bold and innovative climate and environmental education program that helps our students understand and address the impact of global warming as we all work together to develop attitudes and behavior that lead to the survival of our planet,” she said.

Deborah Williams, a UC Santa Barbara environmental studies lecturer who said her house is run entirely on solar panels, asked the board to adopt a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

“Installing solar in public schools has become increasingly common,” she said. “School districts are saving so much money by installing solar.”

Monroe School teacher Ellen Hunter called climate change the most important issue of the time.

“We know California faces pressing environmental challenges that require creative, bold solutions,” she said. “These creative, bold solutions will come from our students. We have to lead the way and provide them with climate literacy.”

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said the district needs to install charging stations “across our schools,” because they are community hubs.

“I look forward to the impact we will have on our community and the students,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 