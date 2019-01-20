Santa Barbara School Board Adopts Sweeping Climate Change Resolution

Santa Babara Unified School District trustees have approved a sweeping resolution recognizing the threat of climate change and its connection to social justice and equity.

The resolution, backed last week on a 5-0 vote, states that climate change disproportionately affects young people, people of color and those living in poverty.

“Children represent a particularly vulnerable group because greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere will continue to accumulate over the coming decades,” according to the resolution.

The resolution commits the Santa Barbara Unified School District to focusing on environmental and sustainability education; climate science for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; facility projects that incorporate solar panels, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations; climate-friendly food service that increases plant-based menu offerings; and food waste reduction programs.

The district also will establish a sustainability subcommittee.

“This resolution affirms the school district’s commitment to do our part to address the climate crisis,” school board member Laura Capps told Noozhawk. “... Climate change is here, it is local, and it impacts our schools, our students and the future they are inheriting.”

New board member Kate Ford applauded the swift action.

“Now we must go forth and build a robust, bold and innovative climate and environmental education program that helps our students understand and address the impact of global warming as we all work together to develop attitudes and behavior that lead to the survival of our planet,” she said.

Deborah Williams, a UC Santa Barbara environmental studies lecturer who said her house is run entirely on solar panels, asked the board to adopt a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

“Installing solar in public schools has become increasingly common,” she said. “School districts are saving so much money by installing solar.”

Monroe School teacher Ellen Hunter called climate change the most important issue of the time.

“We know California faces pressing environmental challenges that require creative, bold solutions,” she said. “These creative, bold solutions will come from our students. We have to lead the way and provide them with climate literacy.”

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said the district needs to install charging stations “across our schools,” because they are community hubs.

“I look forward to the impact we will have on our community and the students,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .