8-Way Battle for Santa Barbara School Board Seats Makes for Compelling Race

Santa Barbara Unified Board of Education has two seats on the Nov. 6 ballot

A plethora of high-stakes contests are on the Nov. 6 ballot, but perhaps the most intriguing matchup is the race for two seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education.

Two years ago, three people were sworn in after running unopposed.

This year, eight people are vying for a chance to lead a district that is wrestling with school safety, student equity, and closing the academic achievement gap between white students, and Latino and Hispanic students.

The fate of school superintendent Cary Matsuoka could also be in the hands of the new board, after a very public controversy over how he and the district handled a series of threats at San Marcos High School and the demotion of then-San Marcos prinicipal Ed Behrens.

And not unlike recent Santa Barbara City Council elections, the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party and party leaders have their hands firmly gripped on two candidates, spending money, time and resources to get them elected.

In fact this election has come down to a team of slates, candidates running in pairs.

The Democratic Party has backed incumbent Ismael Paredes Ulloa and Rose Muñoz. The Santa Barbara County Republican Party has backed Jill Rivera and Bonnie Raisin.

Mark Alvarado and Kate Ford are running as a slate and have the backing of many of the San Marcos High School parents unhappy with Matsuoka. The final candidates, Jim Gribble and Ricardo Cota are running separately, but are similar in that they are political outsiders trying to buck the system. Neither has a campaign website or created a committee to raise money.

There are stark differences between the candidates, as they have shown in public forums and interviews.

“I want to illuminate the plight of Latinos and persons of color and how that is tied to housing and poverty,” Alvarado said.

As a musician, he wants to give students more opportunities to learn music in the classroom and after school. He said music forces people to use all parts of their brain.

“It's math, art and science,” he said. “It's everything in that regard.”

Alvarado is running as a slate with Ford. They were both approached to run by San Marcos parents upset with the superintendent's actions earlier this year.

Ford is a former principal at Peabody Charter School in Santa Barbara and a former Los Angeles school superintendent. She has displayed a commanding presence in forums, and speaks with authority and specifics about her plans.

“I believe that the most pressing issue that I would like to address on the board is to create a real sense of urgency and hold the superintendent and district leadership accountable for a meaningful, creative, focused plan to address the stalled and generally mediocre student achievement across the spectrum K-12, as shown by unacceptable levels of college and career readiness at the upper grades and disappointing results on the Common Core testing at the elementary grades,” Ford said.

“There are some very encouraging bright spots, though, such as Franklin Elementary and other specific teachers and grade levels at various schools, and I would work diligently to ensure that we replicate what is working and we prioritize resources and funding to eliminate the opportunity gap as quickly as possible. Our students deserve nothing less.”

Ulloa is the lone incumbent running for re-election, and was appointed to his position to fill the vacancy when former school board member Monique Limón was elected to the California State Assembly.

Ulloa said he wants to make every student in the district feel welcome and safe, regardless of their socio-economic background

“I want to make sure that our students feel heard and supported,” Ulloa said. “That goes a long way toward addressing issues of academic achievement and safety. If students feel heard and supported, this can help to curb negative emotions and/or destructive behaviors, which may end up harming them or others, both physically and academically.”

Muñoz has attended recent school board meetings, sometimes with Mayor Cathy Murillo at her side. In forums and in interviews, however, she has spoken mostly in generalities, calling herself bilingual and bicultural.

“The most pressing issue that I would like to address is as follows: Improve the quality of education for all students by expanding opportunities so that we can close the achievement gap,” Muñoz said.

Raisin and Rivera have tried to stand out in the eight-way contest by criticizing the controversial Just Communities implicit bias and equity training that the district board recently approved funding for. They have voiced concerns that it might be discriminatory toward non-minority students.

The focus, Rivera said, should be on academics in the classroom. She said she wants to work on closing the achievement gap and “providing enrichment for higher achieving students, adopt a kindergarten-through-third grade comprehensive reading curriculum and kindergarten-through-fifth-grade math curriculum,” which are currently do not have these in place.

Raisin also disagrees with a proposal to make ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement.

“I oppose making ethnic studies mandatory,” Raisin said. “The only mandatory language study should be English.”

She also said that “Dos Pueblos offers Latin and I would like to have that at Santa Barbara and San Marcos.”

Rivera said she is troubled by the partisan nature of the race, and how the Democratic Party got behind candidates early.

“The board position is supposed to be non-partisan,” Rivera said. “From what I can tell they had their favored candidates and had them teed up prior to the filing deadline. The party used their weight and resources to promote these favored candidates. Think it changes the spirit and dynamic of what this type of election is supposed to be about.”

Although the seats are non-partisan, those who are elected by parties benefit from phone calls, volunteers and slate mailers for political party-endorsed candidates.

Gribble has brought a unique presence to the forums. While other candidates wear business attire, Gribble shows up in shorts, flip flops and a Hawaiian shirt. Although he's laid back in his style, he is serious in his approach to wanting to serve on the school board.

Over the long term, he said he wants to create a technology requirement in schools.

“All students should have the opportunity to learn computer coding (programming) starting in elementary school,” Gribble said. “In the meantime, more equitable access to the Santa Barbara academies for latinx students.”

Cota said the most important issue is making decisions that are the best for the students.

“Adults in education sometimes forget that they are there for the students and all too often make decisions that are best for adults. I want to be a voice for all students and have their best interests at heart,” he said.

The election is Nov. 6 and additional ballot information can be found on the Santa Barbara County Elections Office website.

