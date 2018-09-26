Santa Barbara Unified School District Outlines School Safety Plan

District Safety Coordinator Kelly Moore is working to overhaul and upgrade programs at each campus

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials say they want to balance physical and psychological safety on their campuses.

District leaders outlined their School Safety Plan at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

"We have to strike a balance between the physical safety and the psychological safety of our students," said Frann Wagneck, assistant superintendent. "If people feel safe, it goes a long way."

In July, the board hired Kelly Moore, a retired commander with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, to work as the district's safety coordinator, in response to the spate of national school shootings and a general unease on many campuses.

The hiring also came after a high-profile threat by male students against female students at San Marcos High School, including a video that was shared on social media.

"There's a lot of anxiety that has been created the last several months locally and nationally," Moore said.

Moore plans to manage safety projects and initiatives, coordinate safety training, and serve as an informational resource to faculty, staff, and administrators.

Moore has already conducted an assessment of each school's comprehensive school safety plan, and determined that the plans need more direction, re-organization, and standardization.

Among the goals of the plans are to ensure common language, vision, and training; address both physical and psychological safety; ensure legal requirements are met; include input from key stakeholders; align district and school safety initiatives and plans; distribute responsibility for sustaining safety efforts; encompass crisis response plans; and link district and school safety initiative and plans.

The district intends to hold several drills during the school year.

"You can have all the security measures in place, and if you don't train your people and they are not vigilant, it doesn't mean anything," Moore said.

Moore is also working with local emergency responders to bring CERT training to schools and the district. This training was most recently provided to school sites in 2012.

In addition, the district plans to bring FirstCare Provider training to local fire departments to teach residents about “Stop The Bleeding,” a national program designed to create a more resilient community by equipping them to respond to traumatic conditions in a way that increase victims' chances of survival.

"If we have a more resilient community, our schools are much better off," Moore said.

Board Member Kate Parker praised Moore's passion and commitment to making schools safer.

"With your position, I think we are going to be taking school safety to a new level," Parker said.

Added board member Laura Capps: "It seems as though we are upping our game here on school safety, and that's music to my ear."

