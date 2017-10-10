Santa Barbara School District Ending Some Inter-district Transfers

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is tightening its grip on new students transferring in from outside district boundaries.

The Board of Education on Tuesday night unanimously approved an amendment to its inter-district attendance policy in the wake of moving into basic-aid funding, in which all money comes from local property taxes.

Under the basic-aid model, transfer students coming from other districts wouldn't contribute funding.

According to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann, inter-district transfers total 212 students this school year, and cost taxpayers within district boundaries approximately $1.5 million annually.

The policy changes, which are effective starting with the 2018-19 school year, were approved after a handful of community members spoke during public comment and brief remarks from the district’s governing board.

Board president Kate Parker said the transfer policy changes do not affect in-district transfers — students who attend a different school from their home school, but within the same district.

The district defines an inter-district transfer student as someone “who transfers in from a community outside of the attendance boundary of the district’s K-12 district.”

District boundary maps for the elementary and secondary schools can be viewed here.

The policy changes allow some out-of-district transfers.

Inter-district exceptions include:

» Allowing students to remain in the district until they have completed their current grade span (kindergarden-6th, 7th-8th, or 9th-12th grade) at their current school.

» Students who are children of district employees.

» Children of Santa Barbara City College employees.

» Allowing the students to complete a school year when their family has moved out of the district during that school year.

» The parent/guardian provides written evidence that the family will be moving into the district within the first 30 days of the school year.

» A student who will suffer or whose immediate family member(s) will suffer an extraordinary hardship because of a denial of their interdistrict transfer request. The district defines “extraordinary hardship” as exceptional financial, educational, safety, or health impact on the student or an immediate family member of the student.

While most public school districts benefit financially from having more students, changing to basic-aid means the Santa Barbara district will no longer receive state funding based on its average daily attendance.

Basic-aid is when the school district can generate more revenue through local property taxes compared to traditional funding the state provides.

“When going basic-aid, it’s harmful to the students and the staff if we increase our enrollment — that’s why we can’t take inter-district transfers once we move to that model,” Parker said to more than 30 community members gathered at the district board room. “Basic-aid is not a choice of funding."

There are 10 basic-aid districts in Santa Barbara County, including the Montecito Union School District and the Goleta Unified School District, and more than 1,000 school districts in California.

The 2011-12 school year was the first time Santa Barbara Unified deemed basic-aid, but the former elementary district became a basic-aid in 2009 and kicked out roughly 300 students.

