Santa Barbara School District Considers Pre-Employment Drug Testing for Certain Job Applicants

Advice

The Santa Barbara Unified School District may begin drug testing for some prospective employees, and the Board of Education is considering a new policy as part of the pre-screening process.

The testing requirement would apply to “safety-sensitive” employees, most likely people who are driving vehicles or operating machinery as part of their daily work, said Mitch Torina, assistant superintendent of human resources.

No one is proposing drug tests for current employees or a pre-hire drug test for people applying to be a teacher or other certificated staff member, he noted.

Currently, employees are subject to a tuberculosis test and must be fingerprinted as part of the hiring process.

Torina, who is new to the position, said he doesn’t know the specific reason the new policy is being proposed now.

“I don’t know if this is the first time (it’s being proposed) or if it just seems an opportune time with the current public figures kind of being out there in the news regarding their troubles while driving,” he said.

As district trustees consider the new policy, the next step will be narrowing down a list of positions affected by the new pre-screening drug test.

All school bus drivers are already tested, to comply with state and federal transportation laws.

The proposed policy was introduced at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting and states that the testing would be “for any substance which could impair their ability to safely and effectively perform their job functions.”

If the district adopts the policy as proposed, it would require prospective employees to pass a drug test to be offered a position. With a negative result, the applicant will have the opportunity to take a second test or go to a third party for an independent test.

Trustees want to know which employees it would apply to, board president Ed Heron said. He asked the human resources staff to come back with recommendations.

The policy will be focused on “people who, if they got into an accident, we’d have a hard time defending ourselves,” Heron said.

Board members raised the question of potential employees who use prescription medications, which potentially could show up in a drug screening, and the specific substances will be discussed later, Heron said.

Testing for controlled substances — anything illegal, which doesn’t include alcohol — is standard, Torina noted. He said employees who take prescription drugs would have the opportunity to explain the presence if it showed up on a screening.

The issue will be back before the Board of Education in two weeks.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.