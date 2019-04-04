Santa Barbara Unified School District Fills Three Management Posts

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education has named Tiffany Carson as career technical education coordinator; and Dare Holdren and Stephanie Henderson as assistant principals for Dos Pueblos High School. All begin their new jobs on July 1.

Carson, who is from Chicago, has worked with the Santa Barbara Unified School District since 2007.

She has served as a special education paraeducator, a resource specialist at Harding Elementary and Santa Barbara High School, teacher on special assignment, and most recently as an assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School.

“Santa Barbara Unified School District is proud of its robust opportunities for students to learn strategic and workforce skills to participate in Santa Barbara’s dynamic economy,” said Cary Matsuoka, superintendent.

“Tiffany Carson’s strong leadership and deep knowledge of the district and our community will enhance the growing momentum of our career technical education pathways by supporting teachers and programs in fostering essential links between the classroom and real-world experiences,” Matsuoka said.

“I am honored to serve as the career technical education coordinator for Santa Barbara Unified School District,” said Carson. “I firmly believe that students are most engaged and ready to learn when they can follow their passion and find connections to real-world experiences, which is what our career technical education courses provide.

"I am excited to work with teachers, administrators, community partners, and the business community to support high-quality career technical education opportunities that all students deserve.”

Career technical education provides students of all ages with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and to become lifelong learners.

Santa Barbara Unified offers 18 career technical education pathways within nine industry sectors; some career technical education pathways are housed within a district academy program.

Career technical education programs foster communication, collaboration, technical and leadership skills through group work, field trips, and mentorship/internship opportunities.

“I am proud and excited to be joining the Dos Pueblos High School Charger staff,” said Holdren. “I look forward to utilizing my experience to contribute to the culture of innovation that Dos Pueblos has created.”

Holdren was born and raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High, where he is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame.

He earned a BA in political science from Brown University, a master's in education from Chapman University, and has served as a teacher and coach for 16 years in the Santa Barbara School District, earning the Channel League Football Coach of the Year award for 2008-09.

Holdren is the current dean of student engagement at San Marcos High School. He served as principal of Solvang School from 2015-17.

Henderson, who is familiar to the Dos Pueblos High School community, said, “Having served as interim assistant principal this year, I am ecstatic to continue working with the community of parents, students and staff who are a part of making Dos Pueblos High School a place that is so dear to me.”

Henderson came to Santa Barbara as a college student. She has a bachelor's degree in English and a masters in education from UCSB. While at UCSB, she completed the teacher education program, student taught at Dos Pueblos High, and earned her credential.

After a short teaching stint in Ventura, she returned to Dos Pueblos teaching courses such as multiple levels of English, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), driver’s education, mythology, and coached swimming.

Henderson also leads the Dos Pueblos High School Allies for Equity Steering Committee.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.