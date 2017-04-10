Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Unified School District Hires New Public Information Officer

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 10, 2017

The Santa Barbara Unified School District governing board has given its stamp of approval to hire a new, full-time public information officer.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann — who began her duties on Monday — holds 15 years of professional experience in public relations, nonprofit and government affairs.

She looks forward to strengthening the mission of the district.

“What I loved in the interview process was to experience the culture of the district that everyone has a strong commitment to do right by every child,” Klemann said.

“That vision understands that we need to engage student, staff, parents and the community. Part of the engagement is listening — to create effective and genuine communication I want to listen to the various departments, meet with staff and engage with the schools.”

Klemann replaces Barbara Keyani, who retired in February after a 20-year career with the district.

Klemann's responsibilities as the district’s public information officer are community engagement, developing and implementing public information plans and protocols, researching and organizing press releases.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann Click to view larger
Lauren Bianchi Klemann

Most recently, she served as the chief of staff to former Ventura County Supervisor Kathy Long where she worked on public relations and communication programs, building partnerships and public policy. 

Before Klemann’s employment with Ventura County, she served as youth services coordinator for the American Red Cross of Ventura County.

“It’s neat to bring together the world of county management and Red Cross experience to this position,” Klemann said.

She is a Westmont College graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and religious studies.

She has served on several nonprofit boards, and currently is a board member of the California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, ​and chairs the Ventura County Women’s Political Council Education and Training Committee.

Klemann is the mother of a preschooler, and in her free time, enjoys spending time outdoors, reading books, and is a news media enthusiast. 

“I’m excited about bringing that perspective of being a mom,” Klemann said. “She’s a rapidly growing preschooler.”     

