Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, April 9 , 2019, 10:23 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Unified School District Music Education Program Gets Encore National Recognition

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 9, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Students play the cello as part of the Harding University Partnership Music Education Program
Students play the cello as part of the Harding University Partnership Music Education Program (Courtesy photo)

For the fifth year, Santa Barbara Unified School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.  

Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the designation, Santa Barbara Unified School District answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music programs.

Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“Santa Barbara Unified School District’s strong commitment to music education is evident in the depth of programming available to students from kindergarten through 12th grade,” said Kim Hoj, coordinator of special programs.

“Receiving the NAMM recognition for this fifth year reminds us to reflect upon the legacy of educators such as the late Ike Jenkins who invested their lives to build a love of music within the children of our community. Our district is proud of prioritizing music education as a vibrant part of our schools today,” she said.

This award recognizes that the Santa Barbara Unified School District is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing-while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.  

“Music is magical and transformational. It builds life-long relationships, smarter brains, and self-confidence,” said Jeff Peterson, Goleta Valley Junior High School music teacher.

“I am honored to work with a team of incredible music educators and community partners who believe music education is essential to developing the whole child," said Karen Dutton, McKinley Elementary music teacher.

"Together we are able to provide culturally rich opportunities and inspire students to meet future challenges through creativity, collaboration, and positive life-changing experiences,” she said.

“Many students look to their music classes for a sense of stability, others look to them as gathering places for friends and family, some ... attain a true sense of self-efficacy through their musical achievements, and the majority gather all the aforementioned treasures and more," said Dylan Aguilera, Santa Barbara High School music teacher.

A 2015 study supported by the NAMM Foundation, called Striking A Chord, outlines the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music.

After two years of music education, research found participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers; and students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college.

Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory.

Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound; young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers.

Not to mention, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.

For more information about the NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 