Santa Barbara Unified School District Transfer Request Deadline Moves to Jan. 31

The Santa Barbara Unified School District moved up the deadline for intradistrict transfer requests, for students who reside in one school’s boundary, but want to attend a different campus for the 2017-18 school year.

The deadline is now Jan. 31, for students who live within SBUSD boundaries, and the completed transfer application must be returned, in person, by 5 p.m. to the district office Student Services Department, at 720 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Applications will not be accepted after the deadline, officials remind parents.

“It’s crucial families understand this deadline is firm,” said Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services.

“We will not —for any reason — be granting transfers after the deadline. It’s important parents get the application turned in on time.”

Secondary students applying to specialized academies must have their ​intradistrict​ transfer requests forms in by the deadline, but may reject a transfer acceptance and return to their home school if they are not accepted into the academy of their choice, according to the district’s site.

The intradistrict enrollment option applies to schools that have available space.

“Most of our schools will be able to take most of the transfers,” Wageneck said. “If we have more application than capacity, then we will hold a lottery.”

This year’s intradistrict transfer application deadline is earlier than previous years so the district can get a head start on course scheduling and the hiring process, Wageneck said.

“We are looking to enhance our hiring practices,” she said. “This helps determine how many students and teachers we need. We want to hire earlier in the year.”

The timeline for hiring is late-March to early-May, Wageneck said.

The 2017-2018 Intradistrict Transfer Application form is available online and at school offices and the district office.

Documents required for intradistrict enrollment include; a birth certificate or passport, immunization record (include the required Tdap booster vaccination for all new 7th graders and new students to the district) and one address verification.

A student’s enrollment in an elementary, junior high, or high school is based on the parent’s home address.

SBUSD has 13 elementary schools, four junior high schools and five high schools.

California law requires school districts to provide an education to all students living within the district’s boundaries. However, state law does not guarantee that student can attend the school of his or her choice, or their neighborhood school, according to the California Department of Education.

For more information, contact the SBUSD’s office of Student Services at 805.963.4338 ext. 6276 or ext. 6278.

