Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Unified School District Transfer Request Deadline Moves to Jan. 31

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 13, 2017 | 6:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District moved up the deadline for intradistrict transfer requests, for students who reside in one school’s boundary, but want to attend a different campus for the 2017-18 school year.

The deadline is now Jan. 31, for students who live within SBUSD boundaries, and the completed transfer application must be returned, in person, by 5 p.m. to the district office Student Services Department, at 720 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Applications will not be accepted after the deadline, officials remind parents. 

“It’s crucial families understand this deadline is firm,” said Frann Wageneck, assistant superintendent of student services. 

“We will not —for any reason — be granting transfers after the deadline. It’s important parents get the application turned in on time.” 

Secondary students applying to specialized academies must have their ​intradistrict​ transfer requests forms in by the deadline, but may reject a transfer acceptance and return to their home school if they are not accepted into the academy of their choice, according to the district’s site

The intradistrict enrollment option applies to schools that have available space.

“Most of our schools will be able to take most of the transfers,” Wageneck said. “If we have more application than capacity, then we will hold a lottery.”

This year’s intradistrict transfer application deadline is earlier than previous years so the district can get a head start on course scheduling and the hiring process, Wageneck said. 

“We are looking to enhance our hiring practices,” she said. “This helps determine how many students and teachers we need. We want to hire earlier in the year.”

The timeline for hiring is late-March to early-May, Wageneck said.

The 2017-2018 Intradistrict Transfer Application form is available online and at school offices and the district office. 

Documents required for intradistrict enrollment include; a birth certificate or passport, immunization record (include the required Tdap booster vaccination for all new 7th graders and new students to the district) and one address verification.

A student’s enrollment in an elementary, junior high, or high school is based on the parent’s home address.

SBUSD has 13 elementary schools, four junior high schools and five high schools.

California law requires school districts to provide an education to all students living within the district’s boundaries. However, state law does not guarantee that student can attend the school of his or her choice, or their neighborhood school, according to the California Department of Education.

For more information, contact the SBUSD’s office of Student Services at 805.963.4338 ext. 6276 or ext. 6278.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 