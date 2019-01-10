Santa Barbara Unified School District New Student Enrollment Now Open

New student enrollment at Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) is available for families enrolling for the first time and those interested in a school transfer.

Residents who live within Santa Barbara Unified School District and are considering transferring to a district school that is not their school of residence must complete and submit a transfer application by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Santa Barbara Unified School District’s elementary, junior high and high schools offer various opportunities for families to get school information, take tours and attend open house events.

For more information about the SBUSD enrollment process as well as open house events, visit the district website www.sbunified.org.

School transfer applications can be found at a neighborhood school, district office or be downloaded from the district’s website www.sbunified.org/transfers.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.