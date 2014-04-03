Santa Barbara School District’s iPad Rollout Begins at La Cuesta High

The students are the first to receive the devices under a pilot program, with distribution to continue at three elementary schools

La Cuesta High School students received their iPads on Thursday during the first day of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s pilot program rollout.

Classes will start using them on Friday, according to district technology director Todd Ryckman.

The iPads have a 10-hour battery life so students are expected to bring them to school every day.

District staff helped parents and students set up the iPads and do the required paperwork Thursday.

Teachers will monitor use during the school day, and it will be up to parents to monitor use at home.

Devices are programmed the same whether families use a district-owned device or enroll in the lease-to-buy program. Families can opt to bring a device from home, too.

The lease-to-purchase program assumes it will take three years to pay off the $708 cost, with monthly payments of $19.67, staff said.

The distribution sessions will continue throughout April with Adams Elementary, Washington Elementary and Franklin Elementary schools.

For the pilot program, every student in third through sixth grades at the three elementary schools will get an iPad device along with 11th-grade students at La Cuesta.

District board members voted to spend more than $700,000 for the 1,200 iPad Airs, cases and Apple Care insurance plans for every device. This year’s program is being funded from state Common Core State Standards implementation money.



