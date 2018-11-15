Superintendent Outlines Progress Made at the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Cary Matsuoka gives annual 'State of our Schools' talk at New Vic Theater in Santa Barbara

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka on Thursday outlined the progress that has been made in the Santa Barbara Unified School District in the last year, and gave updates on facility improvements and developing local talent for the work force.

More than 200 people were on hand for Matsuoka's remarks during the State of Our Schools event at the New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara.

Matsuoka joined the district in June 2016, and has more than a decade of experience as a superintendent at Bay Area school districts. His overall career in education spans nearly 40 years.

Matsuoka noted that the district's primary mission is to prepare students for college and career, but added that it needs some modifying.

The job market is constantly changing, he said, pointing to data from the U.S. Department of Labor that 65 percent of students entering primary school now will ultimately work in a job that doesn’t exist yet.

Learning to collaborate, communicate and problem solve is essential for students, Matsuoka added.

“We need to teach the fundamentals of literacy, math and science, but we need to teach students to be designers of their lives,” Matsuoka said. “They are going to have to re-design their lives and careers on a rapid basis, and learn to collaborate and be a team.”

He pointed out how the district’s special high school academies prepare students with real work experiences for college and the workplace. The academies are offered in addition to a wide range of traditional courses.

“My observation of our high school academies is they are second to none across the state, and I’ve worked in some high-performing settings,” Matsuoka said. “The entrepreneurship and design of these academies are amazing.”

He talked of community partnerships and philanthropy in Santa Barbara, mentioning the financial support to the district from public groups, foundations and donors.

He referenced Santa Barbara City College Promise, a program offering local high school graduates the ability to attend SBCC full-time for two years free of charge for all required fees, books, and supplies.

More than 1,400 Santa Barbara Unified graduates have enrolled at SBCC in the last two years, Matsuoka said. In an era when student debt is soaring in the United States, the program is more important than ever, he added.

“For our students to be able to leave City College well on their way to an undergraduate degree with virtually no college debt, you are setting up the next generation for success,” he said of the SBCC Promise program.

There is an achievement gap in public education, Matsuoka said, and it continues to be a challenge for the school district. Closing achievement gaps are the district’s top priority.

“For our Latino, African American students, students who are English-language learners, it is a mirror image of the achievement of our high performing students,” he said. “The goal for me as superintendent is to work on that gap because it’s about serving every student in our community.”

A success Matsuoka emphasized is the recent announcement of Adams Elementary School recognition as a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School.

Adams Elementary is one of two California schools receiving the national recognition for achievement in 2018. The acknowledgment highlights schools across the nation achieving exceptional student outcomes, and those closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The audience also received a brief update on facility projects.

The $38 million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project is about 60 percent finished, according to Matsuoka. The high school’s Class of 2018 will hold graduation at the Santa Barbara Bowl since the stadium will still be under construction, and the project is expected to be complete in 2019.

The district has about 25 projects underway, including the replacement of multiple old portable classrooms.

“Your taxpayer dollars that you voted for about two plus years ago are well underway to be implemented in our district,” he said.

He mentioned buying the Santa Barbara National Guard Armory property, located between Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School at 700 E. Canon Perdido St.

Community input will help shape how the 4.7-acre site is utilized.

“Can’t wait to get the keys to the building,” Matsuoka said. “It will be a large community conversation about how we use it.”

The event was hosted by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and sponsored by the Santa Barbara City College Foundation and Cottage Health.

Matsuoka’s wife, Polly, is a Dos Pueblos High School alumna, and she was in attendance at the event.

