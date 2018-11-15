Thursday, November 15 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Superintendent Outlines Progress Made at the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Cary Matsuoka gives annual 'State of our Schools' talk at New Vic Theater in Santa Barbara

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Click to view larger
Superintendent Cary Matsuoka on Thursday outlined the progress that has been made in the Santa Barbara Unified School District in the last year, and gave updates on facility improvements and developing local talent for the work force. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 15, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka on Thursday outlined the progress that has been made in the Santa Barbara Unified School District in the last year, and gave updates on facility improvements and developing local talent for the work force.

More than 200 people were on hand for Matsuoka's remarks during the State of Our Schools event at the New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara.

Matsuoka joined the district in June 2016, and has more than a decade of experience as a superintendent at Bay Area school districts. His overall career in education spans nearly 40 years.

Matsuoka noted that the district's primary mission is to prepare students for college and career, but added that it needs some modifying.

The job market is constantly changing, he said, pointing to data from the U.S. Department of Labor that 65 percent of students entering primary school now will ultimately work in a job that doesn’t exist yet.

Learning to collaborate, communicate and problem solve is essential for students, Matsuoka added. 

“We need to teach the fundamentals of literacy, math and science, but we need to teach students to be designers of their lives,” Matsuoka said. “They are going to have to re-design their lives and careers on a rapid basis, and learn to collaborate and be a team.”

He pointed out how the district’s special high school academies prepare students with real work experiences for college and the workplace. The academies are offered in addition to a wide range of traditional courses.

“My observation of our high school academies is they are second to none across the state, and I’ve worked in some high-performing settings,” Matsuoka said. “The entrepreneurship and design of these academies are amazing.”

He talked of community partnerships and philanthropy in Santa Barbara, mentioning the financial support to the district from public groups, foundations and donors.

He referenced Santa Barbara City College Promise, a program offering local high school graduates the ability to attend SBCC full-time for two years free of charge for all required fees, books, and supplies.

More than 1,400 Santa Barbara Unified graduates have enrolled at SBCC in the last two years, Matsuoka said. In an era when student debt is soaring in the United States, the program is more important than ever, he added.

“For our students to be able to leave City College well on their way to an undergraduate degree with virtually no college debt, you are setting up the next generation for success,” he said of the SBCC Promise program.

There is an achievement gap in public education, Matsuoka said, and it continues to be a challenge for the school district. Closing achievement gaps are the district’s top priority.

“For our Latino, African American students, students who are English-language learners, it is a mirror image of the achievement of our high performing students,” he said. “The goal for me as superintendent is to work on that gap because it’s about serving every student in our community.”

A success Matsuoka emphasized is the recent announcement of Adams Elementary School recognition as a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School.

Adams Elementary is one of two California schools receiving the national recognition for achievement in 2018. The acknowledgment highlights schools across the nation achieving exceptional student outcomes, and those closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The audience also received a brief update on facility projects.

The $38 million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project is about 60 percent finished, according to Matsuoka. The high school’s Class of 2018 will hold graduation at the Santa Barbara Bowl since the stadium will still be under construction, and the project is expected to be complete in 2019.

The district has about 25 projects underway, including the replacement of multiple old portable classrooms.

“Your taxpayer dollars that you voted for about two plus years ago are well underway to be implemented in our district,” he said.

He mentioned buying the Santa Barbara National Guard Armory property, located between Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School at 700 E. Canon Perdido St.

Community input will help shape how the 4.7-acre site is utilized.

“Can’t wait to get the keys to the building,” Matsuoka said. “It will be a large community conversation about how we use it.”

The event was hosted by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and sponsored by the Santa Barbara City College Foundation and Cottage Health.

Matsuoka’s wife, Polly, is a Dos Pueblos High School alumna, and she was in attendance at the event.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 