Santa Barbara Finishes Upper Arroyo Burro Creek Restoration in Barger Canyon

Project removed 300 tons of concrete from the creek channel and planted vegetation to improve water quality

The city of Santa Barbara Creeks Division recently finished restoring nearly 5 acres of creek along upper Arroyo Burro in Barger Canyon, which aimed to improve water quality in the area.

The creek restoration project site is adjacent to single family residences and sits just north of Foothill Road, between Barger Canyon Road to the west and an unnamed private driveway to the east.

The location is open to the public for guided access through restoration events and tours due to steep slopes and lack of parking.

Restoration work included removing concrete structures and debris, widening the creek and building a new seasonal wetland in the upland area to improve habitat diversity.

The creek channel was widened at the downstream end of the site to expand the riparian and wetland zone.

Creeks Restoration Planner Erin Markey said crews removed more than 300 tons of concrete from the creek channel.

“The existing conditions were somewhat degraded,” Markey said. “We removed the physical structures that were tampering the creek from behaving in a natural manner.”

More than 4,500 native riparian plants and trees were installed at the site to help stabilize creek banks, restore wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

The restoration could improve water quality in upper Arroyo Burro, and downstream as the creek flows through the watershed, into the Arroyo Burro Estuary and Arroyo Burro Beach Park, said Cameron Benson, the city's creeks division manager.

“Our goal was to recreate a healthy, functioning creek system, which will help improve water quality — not just on this property— but also downstream,” Benson said at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning. “This is a significant restoration project.”

Voter-approved Measure B funds funded the $1-million project cost.

In 2013, the city's Creeks Division purchased the 14.19-acre vacant parcel along Arroyo Burro along with a 1-acre conservation easement on the neighboring property.

An agricultural operation with cattle once occupied the location and then it was used as a citrus orchard. By 2009, it was an avocado farm that was destroyed in the Jesusita Fire.

Benson noted the property remains in a high fire area and thanked local fire departments for their cooperation during restoration project planning.

A handful of city officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the project completion.

“This enables us to enhance our watershed — creeks are all connected and all our watersheds are connected,” Santa Barbara City Mayor Helene Schneider said. “It was an innovative project in terms of thinking about what it means to have good water quality and creek restoration throughout an entire watershed.”

The project broke ground in mid-August and the final pieces, the vegetation planting and irrigation system installation, was finished in December, according to the city.

