Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail Passport Weekend on Tap for June 5-7

Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail announces the fourth annual Passport and Wine Seminar weekend, Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7.

Guests are invited to take advantage of special opportunities to meet winemakers, enjoy exclusive tastings and receive 10 percent discounts on bottle purchases. VIP All Access tickets are $125.

The SBUWT Passport affords guests wine tastings and a 10 percent discount off wine purchases at the 26 participating wineries, throughout the weekend. Passport tickets are $75.

Guests will begin their wine tasting adventures at one of these three check-in points: Carr Winery, Santa Barbara Winery or Margerum Wine Company.

In addition to the Passport, the SBUWT will host a Red and White AVA (American Viticultural Area) Seminar, featuring eight of Santa Barbara’s top wine producers, on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Wine Cask restaurant. Guests will sip through and learn about all of the AVA’s in Santa Barbara County.

Each of the eight winemakers will share one of their finest wines that represent the AVA where it was grown. Mitchell Sjerven, owner of the Bouchon restaurant in Santa Barbara, will moderate the seminar. Seminar tickets are $75.

Presenting Winemakers

» Margerum Wine Company — Doug Margerum

» Santa Barbara Winery — Bruce McGuire

» Pali Wine Co. — Aaron Walker

» Sanford — Steve Fennell

» Carr Vineyards & Winery — Ryan Carr

» Jaffurs — Craig Jaffurs

» Kunin Wines — Seth Kunin

» Riverbench — Rawley Hermreck

Uber Cab Co. will be providing transportation all weekend for Passport holders.

— Kayla Bonnin is the marketing manager for Carr Winery.