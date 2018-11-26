Santa Barbara Uses Big Second Quarter to Blow Out Righetti

Boys Basketball

The up-tempo Santa Barbara High offense was rolling in the second quarter during its boys basketball home opener against Righetti on Monday night.

The Dons filled lanes on the fast break, whipped the ball around and attacked the rim to break the game open and blow out the shorthanded Warriors, 79-36, in a non-league game at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara is now 3-0, while Righetti was playing its season opener.

"I thought we did a really good job controlling the tempo of the game," said Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante.

Santa Barbara outscored the Warriors 22-5 in the second quarter. Will Rottman came off the bench to score eight points and starting center Bryce Warrecker tossed in six during the eruption.

The 6-foot-9 Warrecker had his way inside and finished with 23 points. Rottman and Jackson Hamilton each had 14 points and Jasper Johnson added 13, which included a trio of three-pointers.

While it was a lopsided game, Bregante said he saw improvement from the previous two Santa Barbara victories.

"I think we're slowly getting better," he said I'd like to see us shoot a little better and get some guys going. Jasper kind of got going a little bit. Bryce is a really good three-pointer shoot and he hasn't shown it yet."

On the senior Rottman, a star volleyball player who is playing basketball for the first time since his sophomore year, Bregante said: "He's a really good athlete. He doesn't have any experience; he's kind of out there running around. Once he figures out what he can do and how to do it then he'll get a lot better. As the season goes on, I think he'll improve a lot."

Caanan Reynolds and Damian Simon each knocked down three three-pointer baskets and finished with nine points for Righetti.

Righetti, which was minus some players from the football team that played in a CIF Central Division title game on Friday night, ran with the Dons in a sloppy first quarter and trailed by only three, 14-11.

Hamilton opened the second quarter with a three-pointer and the Dons’ defense forced steals that turned into fast-break baskets.

Santa Barbara continued to pour it on the undersized Warriors and increased its lead to 69-32 by the end of the third quarter.

The Dons are back home Friday against San Luis Obispo.