Santa Barbara Uses Some Thievery in First-Round CIF Water Polo Playoff Win

Water Polo

A first-round CIF-SS playoff victory was a steal for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team.

The Dons recorded more than 20 steals and beat visiting Moorpark, 16-13, in a Division 3 opener on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara’s ball-hawking defense on the perimeter proved to be the difference in the game. The Dons prevented the Musketeers from getting the ball inside to their powerful center Connor Settem and capitalized on several counterattacks that were started by the steals.

“At times we wanted to try and press and our one-on-one defense on the perimeter was pretty good,” said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.

Bronson Blix was the master thief for the Dons with five steals, while Chase Raisin and Ryan Drake had four apiece.

"Those guys were leading the charge on the perimeter," said Walsh.

The Dons will host Corona-Santiago in a second-round game on Thursday.

Raisin scored five goals to lead the attack for Santa Barbara, which opened up a 5-2 lead in the first quarter, led 9-4 at halftime and 11-6 after three periods.

The lead got up to 15-7 in the fourth period before Moorpark closed the gap against Santa Barbara reserves.

Settem got Santa Barbara’s attention early when he whipped a powerful backhanded shot past starting goalie Hunter Brownell to tie the score at 1-1.

The Dons answered with back-to-back goals from Raisin and Dylan Fogg.

The Musketeers converted on a power play to make it 3-2 before the Dons scored two goals to end the first period and added another to start the second.

Sean O’Brien started the scoring run off an assist from Neeno McDonald. A steal by Raisin led to the scoring sequence.

O’Brien, one of several members of a strong freshman group for the Dons, played a solid game.

“He’s got a lot of speed and smarts,” said Walsh. “We’re trying to give him a lot of opportunities. He played great in our last tournament. He’s one of the guys we’ll be building the program around in years to come.”

Julian Bacon stole the ball from Settem in the 2-meter to start another counterattack that ended in a goal. Jordan Hayes fed Raisin to make it 5-2 at the end of the opening period.

Hayes crashed the net and scored after Bacon’s shot was blocked by the Moorpark goalie to give the Dons a four-goal cushion.

When Settem finally got control of a ball at 2 meters for Moorpark, he was difficult to handle. He drew a couple of penalty shots and lefty Kayden Sourbeer converted on both of them.

Santa Barbara used freshman Wyatt Pieretti in goal for the second and third periods. He made a big play in the third, blocking a point-blank shot to deny Moorpark on a power play,

“He and Hunter have been doing great competing against each other, so that’s really made them better,” said Walsh.

Raisin was rewarded for his hustle to make it an 8-4 game. He followed his own shot, drew a foul, got a pass back from Hayes and scored from close range.

O’Brien, looking confident on the power play, fired a shot past the goalie for a 9-4 lead.

Blix was defensive dynamo for the Dons when he was in the pool. In the third period, he stole the ball and passed long to Ryan Drake for a goal to put the Dons up 10-4.

Walsh started to empty his bench at that point.

The starters returned for the start of the fourth period and produced three unanswered goals. Consecutive goals by Raisin and another by Adam Coffin made it 13-6. Raisin’s second goal was started by another steal from Blix.