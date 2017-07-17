Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Vacation-Rental Conversion Sparks Housing Controversy

Man seeks permission to legalize vacation rental and gets denied by Historic Landmarks Commission

The Santa Barbara City Council will hear an appeal Tuesday regarding a plan to to legally convert a fourth-floor residence into a short-term vacation rental/hotel at 101 W. Anapamu St. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council will hear an appeal Tuesday regarding a plan to to legally convert a fourth-floor residence into a short-term vacation rental/hotel at 101 W. Anapamu St. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 17, 2017 | 10:19 p.m.

Since 2010, a single 1,007-square-foot residence on the fourth floor of a downtown building has quietly existed as a short-term vacation rental.

The owner had a business license, paid hotel bed taxes to the city, and the property received no complaints from neighbors.

But when property owner Dan Cattaneo went before the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission to legally convert the residence into a short-term rental/hotel, the panel slammed the door in his face.

The reason?

Santa Barbara suffers from a housing shortage, and apparently there isn’t even one residential unit to spare. Or is there?

The Santa Barbara City Council will decide the fate of the proposal at Tuesday’s City Council meeting after Cattaneo and a group of others concerned about the outcome appealed the HLC’s decision.

“If it is the city's intent to not approve 'even one' short term rental, then that should be very clearly communicated to the public so that property owners do not waste countless months and thousands of dollars going through a process that has no chance of yielding an approval,” said Eva Turenchalk, a land-use planner representing Cattaneo.

In her appeal letter to the City Council, Turenchalk said: “Mr. Cattaneo was perplexed when he was told that he was operating his short-term rental 'illegally' regardless of the fact that the city had issued him a business license for a short term rental, and accepted his TOT for 7 years.”

Santa Barbara in 2016 banned short-term vacation rentals unless they are in areas where hotels are allowed. The council also stated that those vacation rentals in commercial-hotel zones would need to become legal and seek formal approval.

The HLC voted 6-0 that the project is inconsistent with “the principles of sound community planning” because it would result in the loss of one housing unit from the city’s housing stock. Santa Barbara has a 0.5 percent rental vacancy rate.

The city states that a short-term rental/hotel conversion from a residential use to a non-residential use requires compliance with the city’s Nonresidential Growth Management Program.

The residence sits atop three stories of commercial at 101 W. Anapamu St.

Jarrett Gorin, principal of Vanguard Planning Inc, noted in his appeal letter that the conversion requires no physical development or exterior alterations or modifications. He also pointed out that the Hotel Conversion Ordinance states that proposals involving only one unit "shall not be considered a conversion."

Gorin represents property owners in similar situation who worry that denying the conversion in an area zoned for hotels could set a bad precedent.

“Opponents of future proposals that are desirable and beneficial to the city will exploit the "sound community planning" finding, and the HLC's arbitrary interpretation and application of that finding in this case, to obstruct the development and/or operation of land uses the city is attempting to provide through the SBMC and its general plan,” Gorin said.

The conversion attempt comes at a time when the city is facing a citizen lawsuit over the deletion of short-term vacation rentals in residential zones, and massive public interest in the issue of workforce and affordable housing.

Between January 2015 and February 9, 2017, about 370 above-moderate income units were constructed or issued permits in the city, If that trend continues, according to a city staff report, the city will be home to 1,480 new above-moderate residential units by 2023.

In addition, another 348 market-rate units were approved as of June 2017 under the city’s Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program.

The City Council hearing begins at 2 p.m. at Santa Barbara City Hall.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 