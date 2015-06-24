Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Announces 2015 Media Sponsors

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has announced its media sponsors for the 2015 event: KEYT NewsChannel 3 as official broadcast and the Santa Barbara Independent as official newspaper.

With 4,000-plus participants, the largest running event on the Central Coast set for Saturday, Nov. 7 honors veterans and features courses that begin in the orchards of Goleta and winds past the beautiful UC Santa Barbara campus before heading toward “The World’s Most Beautiful Finish Line” on Santa Barbara’s famed waterfront.

“For our seventh edition, we welcome local media leaders KEYT NewsChannel 3 and the Santa Barbara Independent as official Santa Barbara Marathon sponsors,” race director Rusty Snow said. “Together, we will elevate this community event to new heights of awareness and participation and also honor our veterans for their service.”

“As a returning Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon sponsor, we again look forward to telling and sharing the event’s stories as well as promoting health and fitness in the community with our viewers,” said Mark Danielson, general manager of KEYT.

“The Independent is proud to support this great community event that involves so many people. We look forward to celebrating the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half with our readers,” said Sarah Sinclair, the Santa Barbara Independent's advertising director.

Click here to register or for more information about the event.