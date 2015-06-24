Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Announces 2015 Media Sponsors

By Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half | June 24, 2015 | 7:03 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation has announced its media sponsors for the 2015 event: KEYT NewsChannel 3 as official broadcast and the Santa Barbara Independent as official newspaper.

With 4,000-plus participants, the largest running event on the Central Coast set for Saturday, Nov. 7 honors veterans and features courses that begin in the orchards of Goleta and winds past the beautiful UC Santa Barbara campus before heading toward “The World’s Most Beautiful Finish Line” on Santa Barbara’s famed waterfront.

“For our seventh edition, we welcome local media leaders KEYT NewsChannel 3 and the Santa Barbara Independent as official Santa Barbara Marathon sponsors,” race director Rusty Snow said. “Together, we will elevate this community event to new heights of awareness and participation and also honor our veterans for their service.”

“As a returning Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon sponsor, we again look forward to telling and sharing the event’s stories as well as promoting health and fitness in the community with our viewers,” said Mark Danielson, general manager of KEYT.

“The Independent is proud to support this great community event that involves so many people. We look forward to celebrating the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half with our readers,” said Sarah Sinclair, the Santa Barbara Independent's advertising director.

Click here to register or for more information about the event.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 