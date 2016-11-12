Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade Rolls Down State Street with a Flyover on Top

To rumble and roar of military aircraft, veterans, community organizations and elected officials come together to celebrate military heroes

Flanked by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, left, and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, Cub Scouts were among those participating in Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara.
Flanked by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, left, and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, Cub Scouts were among those participating in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 12, 2016 | 3:38 p.m.

Hundreds of people made their way along State Street for the annual Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning, as military aircraft made loud flyovers above town. 

The parade participants included local veterans, community organizations, elected officials and military vehicles.

Everyone headed from Sola Street down to the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 West Cabrillo Blvd. along the waterfront. 

Saturday's parade was one of many local Veterans Day events in Santa Barbara County this year. 

The parade and flyovers were sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Hundreds of people participated in this year's Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade.
Hundreds of people participated in this year’s Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk photo)
Members of La Boheme dance group put their best foot forward during Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara.
Members of La Boheme dance group put their best foot forward during Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk photo)

