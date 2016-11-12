Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade Rolls Down State Street with a Flyover on Top

To rumble and roar of military aircraft, veterans, community organizations and elected officials come together to celebrate military heroes

Hundreds of people made their way along State Street for the annual Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning, as military aircraft made loud flyovers above town.

The parade participants included local veterans, community organizations, elected officials and military vehicles.

Everyone headed from Sola Street down to the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 West Cabrillo Blvd. along the waterfront.

Saturday's parade was one of many local Veterans Day events in Santa Barbara County this year.

The parade and flyovers were sponsored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

