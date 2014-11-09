Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Honors Courage, Sacrifice During Annual Veterans Parade

Vintage World War II aircraft cap off Veterans Day commemoration with downtown flyover

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | November 9, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Military vehicles, local veterans and World War II-era aircraft made their way through Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon for the annual Veterans Parade downtown on State Street.

Fifteen vintage aircraft and helicopters appeared in the sky in military formation during a flyover of the parade.

Down below, military vehicles, veterans groups, local ROTC programs and politicians marched down the street to end at the Veterans Building, at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

Across the street at West Beach was a new installation of the Veterans for Peace Arlington West commemoration of war dead, this one chronicling U.S., Afghan and Iraqi casualties.

The Santa Barbara Airport teamed up with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to organize a flyover of vintage aircraft during the parade and Saturday’s Santa Barbara Marathon.

Click here for a related article about Veterans Day events.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

