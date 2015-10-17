Santa Barbara Veterans Run Still Scheduled, But Reduced by Half

Advice

The Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, that its Marathon and Marathon Relay have been canceled. These two events will be consolidated into the Half Marathon and Half Marathon Relay Saturday, November 7, 2015.

“It is with deep regret that we have canceled our Marathon and Marathon Relay due to race production costs and lower than expected entrants,” said race director Rusty Snow. “Our popular half marathon, on its beautiful new course starting at UC Santa Barbara, will continue to be run on Saturday, Nov. 7. We are also launching a half marathon relay with legs ranging from 2 to 5 miles also beginning at UC Santa Barbara.”

Marathon and marathon relay registrants will have the following options:

» Transfer registration to the Half Marathon or Half Marathon Relay (Nov. 7, 2015).

» Defer race registration to the 2016 Half Marathon (Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016).

» Request a full refund of event registration.

Marathon and Marathon Relay registrants can make their submission by Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 on the following pages:

» Marathon

» Marathon Relay

For general registration and event information, go to www.sbmarathon.com.

— Rusty Snow is the race director for the Santa Barbara Veterans Half Marathon.