Santa Barbara Veterinary Group to Hold Free Clinic for Pets of the Homeless

Pets

From 9-11 a.m. April 17, 2016, the staff at the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group (made up of San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital, Goleta Airport Pet Hospital and HydroPaws Animal Rehabilitation and Performance Center) will hold a free clinic to help pets of the homeless at Pershing Park, at the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevardd and Castillo Street.

The veterinary staff will administer preventative medicine, including vaccinations, medical examinations and flea and tick control.

Santa Barbara Veterinary Group will also provide items such as pet beds, leashes, collars, flea products and high quality food, which have been donated.

Since 2009, this free clinic event has been an effort to supply medical attention and pet food to local people who are homeless and cannot afford to properly provide for their pets.

Many of the supplies are being donated by our favorite vendors.

It is estimated that one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet. Pets of the homeless do not choose their guardians. A difference can be made to aid these well loved, loyal, yet defenseless pets.

San Roque Pet Hospital is currently accepting pet supply donations during business hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. until the April 17 event.

For more information, call 805.682.2647 or visit 3034 State Street in Santa Barbara.

— Jeanise Eaton represents the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group.