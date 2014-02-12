Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village, Alliance for Living & Dying Well Offering ‘Five Wishes’ Event

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | February 12, 2014 | 11:17 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village and the Alliance for Living & Dying Well are pleased to host a free two-part workshop open to the general public.

The first part of the "Five Wishes Friends & Family Event" will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by the second part from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb 28, both at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

These events are free, and all are welcome.

Every day in emergency rooms all over this country, families are faced with the trauma of having to guess what to do for a loved one facing a life-threatening injury or sudden illness.

Research shows that having those often difficult conversations with the people we love and completing an advance health-care directive can be one of the most loving conversations we have in helping those closest to us know our wishes for medical intervention.

Completing an advance directive like the Five Wishes allows our family and friends to know without guilt and guessing, that they have respected our wishes.

This two-part workshop will be facilitated by a representative from the Alliance for Living & Dying Well. Come learn how to get your medical decision wishes fulfilled if you are ever incapacitated and your loved ones need to make decisions on your behalf.

Very limited parking will be available on site for this event, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall parking lot is conveniently located less than 2 blocks away.

RSVP to Hannah Gugino at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain vibrant, independent, and living at home. Click here for more information.

The Alliance for Living & Dying Well helps people have informed conversations about end-of-life wishes with the resulting decisions being incorporated into an advanced care directive. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 