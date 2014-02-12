Santa Barbara Village, Alliance for Living & Dying Well Offering ‘Five Wishes’ Event

Santa Barbara Village and the Alliance for Living & Dying Well are pleased to host a free two-part workshop open to the general public.

The first part of the "Five Wishes Friends & Family Event" will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by the second part from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb 28, both at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

These events are free, and all are welcome.

Every day in emergency rooms all over this country, families are faced with the trauma of having to guess what to do for a loved one facing a life-threatening injury or sudden illness.

Research shows that having those often difficult conversations with the people we love and completing an advance health-care directive can be one of the most loving conversations we have in helping those closest to us know our wishes for medical intervention.

Completing an advance directive like the Five Wishes allows our family and friends to know without guilt and guessing, that they have respected our wishes.

This two-part workshop will be facilitated by a representative from the Alliance for Living & Dying Well. Come learn how to get your medical decision wishes fulfilled if you are ever incapacitated and your loved ones need to make decisions on your behalf.

Very limited parking will be available on site for this event, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall parking lot is conveniently located less than 2 blocks away.

RSVP to Hannah Gugino at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain vibrant, independent, and living at home. Click here for more information.

The Alliance for Living & Dying Well helps people have informed conversations about end-of-life wishes with the resulting decisions being incorporated into an advanced care directive. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.