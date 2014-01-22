Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village’s Naomi Kovacs to Present ‘Bringing Home Cameroon’

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | January 22, 2014 | 9:11 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association and Santa Barbara Village are proud to combine their respective speakers series, “Bringing It Home” and “The Faces of Santa Barbara Village,” to feature a presentation by Naomi Kovacs of her time spent in Cameroon, Central Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer working in rural community development from 1995-98.

She will share information on Cameroon and the Peace Corps, photos and stories of her experiences and work there.

"Bringing Home Cameroon" will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 805.729.5038.

This will be the fourth presentation in the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association’s "Bringing It Home" series, through which local returned Peace Corps volunteers share their stories and information about the countries in which they served. It will also be the fourth presentation in Santa Barbara Village’s “The Faces of Santa Barbara Village” series, highlighting interesting life stories, hobbies and talents of Village members, volunteers and staff.

Some of Kovacs' photos of her time in Cameroon and folk art she brought back with her are on display at the Jewish Community Center (where this event will be held) in the "Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps" exhibit presented through the Art at the JCC program. The exhibit, which ends Feb. 14, is free and open to the public. Click here for more information on the exhibit.

Kovacs is a board member of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association and executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

Limited parking is available on site, and there should be street parking available (not timed on a Sunday), or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is nearby.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain living at home and independent. Click here for more information.

Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association is a network of returned Peace Corps volunteers living in the Santa Barbara area. The group promotes: 1) understanding toward the diverse ethnic and culture groups around the world, 2) self-help among developing nations within a sound environmental framework, 3) projects for international peace and protection of human rights, and 4) Peace Corps ideals and fellowship for our members.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

 

