Santa Barbara Village Hosting ‘Community Conversation on Streets, Parks and Facilities’

Santa Barbara Village is pleased to host a "Community Conversation on Streets, Parks and Facilities" facilitated by Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilman Randy Rowse.

The event is part of a series of public workshops the Santa Barbara City Council is hosting to get people’s thoughts on the condition of the city's basic infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks, libraries, community centers, police and fire stations, and park and recreation facilities.

The event will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

The purpose of this event to help the city to learn what's important to people and to get people’s input on how the City Council should prioritize funding.

With suggestions from the community, a City Council committee will develop a plan to upgrade and modernize public facilities.

Click here for more information and a printable event flier.

Limited parking will be available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is just up the street on Chapala Street.

Please RSVP to Hannah via email or 805.729.5038.

Santa Barbara Village serves those age 50 and better who wish to remain independent and living at home and connected in the community. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.