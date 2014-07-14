Santa Barbara Village Hosting Free Fall Prevention Workshop for Seniors

Santa Barbara Village is pleased to host a free workshop to help seniors improve their balance and reduce their risk of falling.

"Better Balance: A Fall Prevention Workshop" will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 21 at The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. It is a free event, and all are welcome.

In this workshop, Sally Saenger, M.Ed., will teach workshop participants simple and practical proactive things to do at home to improve balance, reduce the risk of falling and increase confidence.

Did you know:

» The fear of falling is the No. 1 fear of most senior adults.

» 1 in 3 older adults (those age 65 or older) falls each year.

» Among older adults, falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries.

» 20 to 30 percent of people who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries that can make it hard to get around or live independently, and increase the risk of early death.

Research has shown that with just a few minutes of practice a day for two weeks, older adults improved their balance dramatically. Santa Barbara Village aims to help people get started, helping them learn practical ways to have better balance and decrease their risk of falling.

Saenger, M.Ed., has been a faculty member at Santa Barbara City College since 1982, teaching classes in physical education, health, fitness and recreation. Her specialties include older adult health and fitness, aquatics, stretching and relaxation, and fitness travel.

She was born and raised in the Santa Barbara area and holds degrees from the University of Hawaii and Azusa Pacific University. In 2012, she was honored as the SBCC Part-Time Faculty Member of the Year.

RSVP to Hannah Gugino at [email protected] or 805.729.5038. Limited parking will be available on site for this event, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall parking lot is located less than two blocks away.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain vibrant, independent and living at home. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.