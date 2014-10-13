Santa Barbara Village in Need of Volunteers to Enrich the Lives of Local Seniors

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and living in their own homes as they age, and socially connected in the community, is in need of more volunteers to help their members in a variety of ways.

“Just a little of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life,” said Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Even something that seems so simple, like help changing a light bulb, preparing a meal, getting a break from being a caregiver, or getting a ride to an appointment, can make all the difference to someone.”

Imagine wanting to stay independent as you age, and having to give up your driver’s license. How will you get around? What if the difference between staying in your home versus moving into a senior living facility was simply getting a helping hand with some of the tasks of daily living and home upkeep that many younger people take for granted? What if by simply offering a helping hand with some basic tasks, you could make that difference for someone?

Santa Barbara Village is seeking volunteers to help its members with things like giving rides to appointments and events, assisting with grocery shopping, performing simple household chores, helping with meal preparation, providing friendly social visits and calls, and more. There are also volunteer opportunities to help the nonprofit organization with various programs and special projects.

People who are interested in volunteering or in finding out more about the opportunity to do so are invited to attend the following volunteer recruitment event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. A light lunch will be provided, so RSVPs are requested.

For those interested in volunteering, but who are unable to attend this event, individual sessions can be scheduled with the Village’s volunteer coordinator.

To RSVP or to set up an individual session, contact Hannah Gugino, Santa Barbara Village’s membership and volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a criminal background check. Volunteer drivers must also pass a DMV check and provide proof of auto insurance coverage.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.