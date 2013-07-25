Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:32 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village in Need of Volunteers to Help Local Seniors

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | July 25, 2013 | 2:13 p.m.

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and living in their own homes as they age, is in need of more volunteers to help its members in a variety of ways.

“Just a little of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life,” says Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Even something that seems so simple, like help changing a light bulb or preparing a meal, or getting a ride to an appointment, can make all the difference to someone.”

“Volunteering isn’t just for our members, it really is also for our volunteers, who enjoy it and who also benefit from it,” said Dan Wozniak, membership and volunteer coordinator.

Kovacs adds: “Many of our volunteers say they feel that they’re ‘paying it forward’ by volunteering with us. They know they’ll need help when they get older, and hope that people will be there to help them when they need it.”

Imagine wanting to stay independent as you age, and having to give up your driver’s license. How will you get around? What if the difference between staying in your home versus moving into a facility was simply getting a helping hand with some of the tasks of daily living and home upkeep that many younger people take for granted? What if by simply offering a helping hand with some basic tasks, you could make that difference for someone?

Santa Barbara Village is seeking volunteers to help its members with things like giving rides to appointments and events, assisting in grocery shopping, performing simple household chores, helping with meal preparation, providing friendly social visits and calls, taking walks and more.

People who are interested in volunteering or in finding out more about the opportunity to do so are invited to a special volunteer recruitment event from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

For those who are interested in volunteering, but are unable to attend this event, individual sessions can be scheduled with the Village’s volunteer coordinator.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a criminal background check. Volunteer drivers must also pass a DMV check and provide proof of auto insurance coverage.

To RSVP or to set up an individual session, contact Wozniak of Santa Barbara Village at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.729.5038.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, nondenominational membership organization working under the fiscal sponsorship of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. The organizations helps people age 50 or older to remain independent and living at home (“age in place”) successfully for as long as possible. Click here for more information.

Naomi Kovacs is executive director of the Santa Barbara Village.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 