Santa Barbara Village Members, Volunteers Transition to Community Partners in Caring

By Vilma Contreras for Santa Barbara Village | November 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village Board members have unanimously voted to transition members and volunteers to Community Partners in Caring.

Community Partners in Caring is a Santa Maria-based 501 (c)(3) community outreach agency that coordinates volunteers for the purpose of providing free non-medical support services that enable seniors to age in place while maintaining quality of life.

“Our agencies are similar in many ways, but especially in the desire to serve those that are falling through the cracks,” said Vilma Contreras, executive director, when asked about the agency’s decision to expand services to south Santa Barbara County.

“With limited affordable solutions, many of our seniors are at risk of malnutrition, poor general health, and isolation,” she said. “We need to work together to find solutions that make sense, so, this move is both necessary and strategic.”

Community Partners in Caring has been serving north Santa Barbara County communities for more than 20 years. The agency recruits, screens and trains community volunteers.

Once volunteers are trained, the agency coordinates various activities including free door-through-door transportation services to medical appointments, shopping and errands, as well as yard work assistance, house cleaning assistance, minor home repairs, and reassurance calls.

Services are provided at no charge and upon volunteer availability. The agency is funded through private gifts; government and philanthropic grants, which ensures that services remain free.

“Expansion to South County was not planned until late summer of 2019, but unforeseen circumstances called for immediate action,” said Contreras.

“Santa Barbara Village members and volunteers are currently being transitioned to Community Partners in Caring,” Contreras said.

“As funding for South County increases, we will grow our volunteer base so that we can effectively promote the health, well-being, dignity, and independence of seniors county-wide,” she said.

Support from the community is needed in terms of volunteers and donations. Volunteers enjoy a highly flexible schedule, can volunteer as little or as much as they’d like, and receive mileage reimbursement. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, call 805-729-5038.

Those wishing to support this endeavor by making a tax-deductible donation, can make their donation payable to Community Partners in Caring. Mail checks to Community Partners in Caring, c/o Santa Barbara Village, P.O. Box 2191, Santa Barbara, CA, 93120.

Donations may also be made through the agencies website at http://www.partnersincaring.org. Donors are asked to indicate “South County Expansion” in the subject line. For more information, call Cyndi Pipes, 805-729-5038.

— Vilma Contreras for Santa Barbara Village.

 

