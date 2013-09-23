Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village Plans Farewell Party for Coordinator Dan Wozniak

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | September 23, 2013 | 5:20 p.m.

After two great years with Santa Barbara Village, Dan Wozniak, the organization’s well-loved membership and volunteer coordinator, is moving on to a new career opportunity in a new field.

To celebrate and thank him for his service, compassion, steadfastness and his wonderfully unique sense of humor, the nonprofit organization will host a going away party for him from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Anybody in the community who would like to come show their appreciation of Wozniak’s involvement with Santa Barbara Village is encouraged to attend.

“I want everyone to know that I absolutely enjoyed working with the SB Village members and feel rewarded by meeting, getting to know and growing friendships with everyone,” said Wozniak, whose last day with Santa Barbara Village was Friday.

The event will include cake, and there will an open mic opportunity for attendees to make a few remarks to thank him and wish him well in his new endeavor, if they would like.

To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 805.729.5038. Limited parking will be available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall parking lot is nearby.

The organization is now engaged in a search to find its new membership and volunteer coordinator. The full-time position is a terrific opportunity for a detail-oriented people-person and includes great employee benefits.

“It will be hard to fill Dan’s shoes, since he was so capable and well-loved by our members, volunteers and collaborators,” said Naomi Kovacs, Santa Barbara Village’s executive director, “but we’re confident we’ll find the right person to join our team and continue building our wonderful organization.”

Santa Barbara Village is a membership-based, nonprofit organization modeled after many similar programs across the country. Members have access to a wide range of resources, services and programs designed to help them “age in place” throughout their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. The organization offers members support and practical solutions as their needs change, and helps to make daily life easier and planning for the future more certain. The organization serves seniors in the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria area.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the position can visit the organization’s webpage for the full job announcement by clicking here. The organization requests that job seekers not call or send email inquiries, but simply send in their complete applications in order to be considered.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization serving seniors age 50 and better who wish to remain living at home and independent. For more information on membership or volunteering, click here or call 805.729.8828.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 