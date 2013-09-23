Santa Barbara Village Plans Farewell Party for Coordinator Dan Wozniak

After two great years with Santa Barbara Village, Dan Wozniak, the organization’s well-loved membership and volunteer coordinator, is moving on to a new career opportunity in a new field.

To celebrate and thank him for his service, compassion, steadfastness and his wonderfully unique sense of humor, the nonprofit organization will host a going away party for him from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Anybody in the community who would like to come show their appreciation of Wozniak’s involvement with Santa Barbara Village is encouraged to attend.

“I want everyone to know that I absolutely enjoyed working with the SB Village members and feel rewarded by meeting, getting to know and growing friendships with everyone,” said Wozniak, whose last day with Santa Barbara Village was Friday.

The event will include cake, and there will an open mic opportunity for attendees to make a few remarks to thank him and wish him well in his new endeavor, if they would like.

To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 805.729.5038. Limited parking will be available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall parking lot is nearby.

The organization is now engaged in a search to find its new membership and volunteer coordinator. The full-time position is a terrific opportunity for a detail-oriented people-person and includes great employee benefits.

“It will be hard to fill Dan’s shoes, since he was so capable and well-loved by our members, volunteers and collaborators,” said Naomi Kovacs, Santa Barbara Village’s executive director, “but we’re confident we’ll find the right person to join our team and continue building our wonderful organization.”

Santa Barbara Village is a membership-based, nonprofit organization modeled after many similar programs across the country. Members have access to a wide range of resources, services and programs designed to help them “age in place” throughout their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. The organization offers members support and practical solutions as their needs change, and helps to make daily life easier and planning for the future more certain. The organization serves seniors in the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria area.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the position can visit the organization’s webpage for the full job announcement by clicking here. The organization requests that job seekers not call or send email inquiries, but simply send in their complete applications in order to be considered.



— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.