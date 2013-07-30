Santa Barbara Village to Host ‘Portraits of Survival’ Tour and Talk

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and living in their own homes as they age, has arranged a special “Portraits of Survival” Tour & Talk at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The tour and talk are free and open to the public: They will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The event will include a docent-led tour of the "Portraits of Survival" interactive exhibit of contemporary portraits, narratives and archival material depicting the journey of Santa Barbara survivors and refugees before, during and after the Holocaust. Film clips, survivors’ in-person narratives, archival material and a professionally-led discussion will inspire participants to examine their interpersonal relationships and responsibility as members of the local and larger community.

“The subject matter is so powerful that it has challenged my entire thought process and has made me a better person,” said a film studies student at UCSB who participated in a previous tour. “The strength of these survivors is contagious.”

According to Aubrey Pomerance, the head of archives at the Jewish Museum in Berlin, this is “a most moving exhibition which will surely touch the hearts of all who see it.”

Father Virgil Cordano of the Santa Barbara Mission was able to visit “Portraits of Survival” before his death and stated, “These stories remind us of the privilege and responsibility we have of caring for all persons. The future of the world depends on our acceptance of difference and responsibility for one another."

Click here for a printable event flier and brochure about the exhibit.

Parking: If the JCC's parking lot is full, the best bet for parking is one of the nearby city lots. The Paseo Nuevo lot is closest, just up the street on Chapala.

To reserve a space on the tour (RSVP), contact Dan Wozniak of Santa Barbara Village at [email protected] or 805.729.5038.



Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Village.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of the Santa Barbara Village.