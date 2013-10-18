Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:18 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Village to Host Poetry Reading, Book Signing by Author Lisl Auf der Heide

By Naomi Kovacs for Santa Barbara Village | October 18, 2013 | 9:02 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village is pleased to host local author Lisl Auf der Heide for a book signing and poetry reading from You Sent Me a Blue Butterfly, her recently published book of inspirational poems of mourning dedicated to her artist husband.

She will also engage the audience in a Q&A period following the reading.

The event will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. This event is free and open to the public.

One reviewer of her book has written: "People must die, but Mrs. Auf der Heide's poems prove that love doesn't. In this moving collection, she recounts the slow dying of her husband and the months that follow, when, as she asks: 'How do I learn to walk alone / when every flower yearns / to be shared?'"

Another reviewer shared that, “When our son died, Lisl's book, When a Child Dies, was the only book on the market that dealt with the pain and recovery we were experiencing. Now that we are reaching the stage in life where one of us will lose a spouse, we are comforted to know that Lisl not only 'has been there,' but has shared herself again for us, this time in You Sent Me a Blue Butterfly. I love hearing Lisl read her poems, but second best is having them on the page. She is an amazing author and her poems go right to the heart. I cry and find strength in her words.”

You Sent Me a Blue Butterfly is the most recent of her published works. She is also the author of Child of the Universe (2006), Morning Glories Out of Stone: Poems (1990) and When a Child Dies: Poems of Grief, of Solace and of Hope (1986).

The event will include a book signing by the author, with copies of You Sent Me a Blue Butterfly available for purchase.

RSVPs appreciated to [email protected] or 805.729.5038.

Parking: Limited parking available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is nearby.

Santa Barbara Village is for seniors age 50 and better who wish to remain living at home and independent. For more information, click here or call 805.729.8828.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.

 

