Santa Barbara Village Presenting Free Workshop on ‘Adjusting to Age-Related Hearing Loss’

Santa Barbara Village is pleased to present a free workshop open to the public, "Adjusting to Age-Related Hearing Loss," from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

This event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will receive a great packet of resource materials from the Hearing Loss Association of America’s Santa Barbara Chapter.

Santa Barbara Village asks:

» Are you experiencing challenges and/or triumphs associated with age-related hearing loss, whether it's your own hearing loss or that of someone significant in your life?

» Do you find it hard to hear in restaurants, or that you no longer go to concerts or lectures because it's too hard to hear?

» Do you find that your relationships are negatively affected due to your or a loved one's hearing loss?

» Do you feel like hearing loss is sadly isolating you or someone you love?

» Are you afraid to drive because you can't hear what's going on around you in traffic and can't hear sirens?

» Do you find that you can't have intelligible conversations on the phone?

» Do you have tips to share with others on ways you've adjusted your life or devices you use to help you with your hearing loss?



Those answering yes to any of the above — or who find that there are other ways in which hearing loss is affecting their lives — are encouraged to attend this event for a lively discussion of these challenges and triumphs, and to learn some great tips and resources they might not know about yet. Workshop speakers will include:

» Claudia Herczog and Nancy Van Antwerp, representatives from the Hearing Loss Association of America-Santa Barbara Chapter

» Thomas Kaufmann, Dipl-Phys., M.S., founder and CEO of Otojoy Inc.

» Kase Martis, hearing advocate with Let's Loop Santa Barbara

» Audiologist John "Chuck" Sasala, M.A., F AAA (Audiology & Speech Science) of Hearing Aid Systems

» Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village

To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 805.729.5038. Limited parking is available on site, or the city’s Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is nearby.

The Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain living at home and independent. Click here for more information.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.