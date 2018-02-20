Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation Dinner, Auction Raises More Than $1 Million for Direct Relief

The fundraising event recognizes local winemakers and first responders who worked during the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows

The 10th Annual Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation biennial dinner and auction Saturday raised more than $1 million for Direct Relief, organizers announced Tuesday.

The evening, dedicated to Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow relief efforts, took place at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta and attracted many Santa Barbara County winemakers, donors, wine aficionados and celebrities, including actress Jane Lynch.

Several first responders from the region were honored for their work and received a standing ovation from attendees.

Since 2000, the Vintners Foundation, the charitable arm of Santa Barbara Vintners, has donated more than $4.5 million to Direct Relief.

Monies raised from the dinner and auction in prior years helped launch Direct Relief USA, the largest U.S. pharmaceuticals program and one that operates in all 50 states.

In the wake of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, the Goleta-based nonprofit has been focused on local relief efforts, but also plays a key role in the wake of national and global disasters.

Los Olivos viticulturist and winemaker Fred Brander of Brander Wines was recognized as Vintner of the Year for his four decades in winemaking.

In addition, Frank Ostini, owner of the Hitching Post II restaurant in Buellton and co-owner of Hitching Post Wines with Gray Hartley, was commended for his dedication to the wine auction “and support of Direct Relief for 20 years,” said Sherrill O’Neill of the Vintners Foundation.

One of the live auction’s lots was a collection of 100 wine bottles donated by honorees of prior years’ events; that lot alone fetched $26,000, O’Neill noted.

Guests and Vintners Foundation members also paid tribute to longtime restaurateur and winemaker Seth Kunin, who succumbed to a heart attack in late October at age 50.

His wife and daughter, Magan and Phoebe Kunin, were present for the honor, O’Neill said.

— Laurie Jervis