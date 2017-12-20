Santa Barbara Vintners’ Grand Tasting Event Will Return to Lompoc’s River Park

The Santa Barbara Vintners Grand Tasting plans to return to River Park in the spring, but the Lompoc City Council declined to fulfill the organization's full sponsorship request.

The Vintners sought a sponsorship in the form of waived facilities fees and city permits along with park enhancements exceeding $12,400.

But the council agreed to pay $4,375, rejecting other requests to cover expenses such as the temporary relocation of long-term campers.

Fran Clow, executive administrator for the Santa Barbara Vintners, said that with a $20,000 contribution from Explore Lompoc, the advertising for the event will exceed $95,000.

“It brings a lot of recognition to the city,” she said.

The organization’s Spring Weekend & Festival includes the Grand Tasting planned for April 21, and is expected to attract 2,500 people. Ticket will go on sale in mid-January.

The fees required for the Lompoc site are three-to-four-times more than other locations, Clow said.

“That’s one of the reasons we would really appreciate that consideration,” she said.

The park improvements the group asked for included cleaning up the site and painting the speed bumps to make them more visible.

“We don’t think that we are asking for extraordinary things,” Clow said. “We certainly are looking forward to having the festival in Lompoc.”

River Park hosted the vintners event between 2007 to 2011, when it was known as the Vintners Festival. For those past events, the city provided fee reductions between $5,360 to $5,977.

The event has been held in Buellton and Solvang in recent years.

“I hope that we can all embrace it again because it’s been a long time coming to get it back,” said Kate Griffiths, Vintners association board member, co-owner of Flying Goat Cellars and a former economic development director for Lompoc.

“Timing’s right. Let’s seize the opportunity and help out in every way we can, please,” she said.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne said she welcomed the event’s return.

“I know that it has been a cornerstone of not only the vintners’ organization but at one time to tourism here,” she said.

However, she said she could not support filling the full $12,400 request.

Councilman Jim Mosby, the lone no vote, noted the city’s incredibly tight financial times while questioning the city’s sponsorship.

“I’m all for sponsorships if you can afford them, but in our case we’re not in the position right now,” Mosby said, adding city staff has been asked to suspend pay increases.

Clow said the event would bring “economic uplift” to the city by boosting the number of people who stay in local hotels.

“I’m very torn with this,” Councilman Dirk Starbuck said, suggesting the city needs to review hotel data to determine if festival-goers stayed in Lompoc hotels.

“If it pans out, we win,” Starbuck said. “If it goes under, Mosby wins.”

